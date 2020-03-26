Winterboro leads Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County Boys Basketball Team

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Winterboro High School boys basketball team had a solid 2019-20 campaign.
The Bulldogs entered the season with high expectations after making a run to the regional finals the previous campaign. This season, however, Winterboro (15-13) fell short of returning to Jacksonville State for the Northeast Regionals. After losing in the Class 1A, Area 9 championship game to Ragland 67-63, the Bulldogs fell to Spring Garden 48-46 in a sub-regional playoff.
“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “We really played a tough schedule this year. This team was probably the most balanced team that I have had. Different players led us in scoring; we had a lot of highlights this season from different players.
“This is playoff appearance number 10 in 13 years; that is always a good thing. The way our last game ended, everybody knows that it probably should’ve been a different outcome.
“We had seven seniors and we will be rebuilding next year. I really thank the seniors for what they did for me during their tenure at Winterboro High School.”
Winterboro had six players selected to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team, including the Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year.
Kameron Edward was selected first-team all-county as well as The Daily Home 1A-3A Player of the Year. Edwards averaged 11.7 points per game for the Bulldogs. Smith it was what Edwards did that didn’t show up on the stat sheet that earned him this honor.
“Kameron Edward has one of the highest basketball IQs of anyone that I have coached,” Smith said. “He was a very important ingredient to our season. He was the most consistent player, even when it didn’t show up on the stat book; he made it up in several different ways.
“He played a heck of a defensive game in his last few games. He knew how to play with fouls, but he rarely got in foul trouble. He found the open guy when we needed some to knock down shots; he gave us some excitement throughout the year.
“I don’t want Kameron Edwards to think all the great things that he does go unnoticed. With him winning Player of the Year, that says a lot because he came to play and he really endured. You wish you had players like that for another year.”
Cameron Pointer and Brandon Dandridge also earned first-team honors for the Bulldogs.
Chance Dandridge received a second-team nod, while Isaiah Holland was named honorable mention.
Winterboro’s Marquez Curry was named Sixth Man of the Year.
“He is a fearless warrior,” Smith said. “You are talking about someone that got a lot of work done defensively towards the end of the stretch (run), and he missed two years of basketball. He had to come to 0-10 at a fast level.
“With him coming off the bench, I knew that we weren’t going to go down defensively. He had the game of his life against Spring Garden. He played some remarkable defense and he was able to give us some assists here and there. He gave us a free throw here and two points there. He is definitely my Sixth Man of the Year.”
Smith was selected as the Coach of the Year for the third straight season. This is his fourth time earning the honor in five years.
“You can only be Coach of the Year when you have players that are bought in, a coaching staff that is bought in and an administration that is bought in as well,” Smith said. “I don’t get the award without those three people; they support me.
“I am very excited to be recognized by my peers. You have to be thankful, especially in this time that we are going through, that we were able to play a basketball season. This is a thankful time, and I am really thankful for having the award again.”
A glimpse at the remaining 1A-3A All-Talladega County selections:
ALABAMA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
Cory McKinnie, first team
Jaquan Rankins, second team
Michael Paige, honorable mention
Stacey Phillips, honorable mention
Denijah Swain, honorable mention
B.B. COMER
Devonta Carmichael, second team
Chris Garrett, second team
Zack Carpenter, honorable mention
FAYETTEVILLE
Pacey DeLoach, second team
Blake Machen, honorable mention
TALLADEGA COUNTY CENTRAL
Cameron Swain, first team
Karon Phillips, first team
Datravian Tuck, honorable mention
The all-county team was selected by county coaches.