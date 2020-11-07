William Zinn's mausoleum, marked with a Z

William Zinn’s grave at Hillside features one of the few standalone mausoleums in the county’s larger cemeteries. Zinn commissioned his burial building well before his death in New York City and adorned it with almost nothing. It features his initial “Z” in a flourishing typeface and his last name written in a san serif font. Nothing more is outwardly visible — unless you are an art historian.
Springer notices the faint art deco designs of the doorway, specifically the curved edges and the decorative “speed lines” carved into the stone. She also notes the scrolls and foliage included near the front step, items that harken to classic or medieval imagery.
Zinn, the namesake of Anniston’s Zinn Park, passed away in 1924 — “right when modernism was coming into play,” Springer said. “Yeah, there’s a little bit of modernism here, just very subtle.”