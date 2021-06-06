What do you think heaven is like?

No more pain or sorrow
As a result of the recent pandemic, heaven has been on a lot of our minds lately. We have had loved ones and friends depart, and the thought of them going to heaven has been in the forefront of our thoughts, as their eternal resting place. Our hope is always that our departed loved ones went to heaven.
When we think of heaven, of course, we think of God and our Savior, Jesus Christ. In John 14:3, we read that Jesus said in His Father’s house, there are many mansions. Right away we began to think about mansions and beautiful buildings.
In Revelation 21, the Apostle John tells us that he saw a new heaven and a new earth. He then states that he saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down from heaven. In verse 4, he says that God will wipe away every tear from our eyes; there will be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There will be no more pain, for the former things will pass away.
1 Corinthians 2:9 reads: “But as it is written: Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” Just the thought of no more tears, pain or sorrow and even death should make us say, Come quickly Lord Jesus, come quickly!
As it was in the beginning
The cliched image of heaven conjures visions of people in white choir-style robes sitting on clouds strumming harps. Honestly, this image does not appeal strongly to me. The Bible leaves much about heaven to speculation, but we do have some clues.
The apostle Paul assures the church at Thessalonica that when Jesus returns, believers — whether living or dead — will be gathered to be with God always (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18). This promise of seeing loved ones again is why we do not mourn like those without that hope.
Isaiah speaks of a new heaven and new earth in chapter 65. The prophet describes a world without sorrow, crying, sickness or death. The world will be full of joy, and even the animals will dwell peacefully with one another.
Particularly compelling to me is Jesus talking about life after death when believers would be with God. Martha acknowledges this part of his teaching when he says that her brother Lazarus will rise (John 11). She assumes that he means on the last day. The surprise is that Jesus was about to raise him to life right then. Later in the 14th chapter of the same Gospel, Jesus says that there are many rooms in his father’s house, enough for everyone, and that he would be preparing a place and returning to take us there.
John returns to the vision of a new heaven and a new earth in Revelation 21. Now, not only will there be no more death, mourning, crying or pain, but God will dwell in this new earth with God’s people. This vision evokes the creation story in Genesis, where God walked with Adam and Eve.
I believe heaven will be a lot like creation at its beginning before human disobedience brought suffering and death. Heaven will be full of joy and peace. We will praise and worship God, but also experience laughter and fellowship, activity and rest, and relationships with other people as well as God.
Heaven is a place and time where all will be well, and until then, my assignment as a follower of Jesus is to seek God’s will “on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).