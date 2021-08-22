What are the benefits of religious schools?

They can benefit all of society
Schools can operate according to one of two models, either through education or indoctrination. Education is to lead a person in freedom to encounter the Truth and choose it for themselves, and indoctrination is to tell a person what to think, eradicating all other options as evil. What we find in the world is that there are religious schools that do both.
Religious schools that seek to educate in the proper fashion are good and benefit the whole society, whereas those that seek to indoctrinate are evil in as much as they use social, emotional and psychological force and violence to prevent students from free inquiry.
For more than 1,500 years, the Catholic Church has been involved in the work of schools. For my entire priesthood, I have been involved in some way in the work of Catholic education. Education in the best sense is a hallmark of the Catholic identity. We are fond of saying, “We don’t run schools just for Catholics, we run schools because we are Catholic.” As an example, Sacred Heart parish has been a fountain of Catholic parochial education in Anniston since 1953. From St. Mary’s Catholic School on McCall Drive to the current Sacred Heart on Morton Road, quality Catholic education is available to all who seek it, regardless of race or religion.
Having total confidence in the Truth that comes from God allows one to teach and to learn in an amazing way. Having questions is a sign of intelligence, and people of faith should never shy away from difficult questions. Religious schools can help people encounter God as the ultimate Truth, and knowing Him, come to love Him and serve Him more and more.
They can build values, character
We are living in an age of materialism, where ethics and morality are on their deathbeds, where spirituality is unnecessary, where social evils are getting out of control, where adultery and fornication are evils no more, where disrespect is widely accepted, where community values are declining, where selfishness is being promoted in the name of individualism, where children are raised without any kind of moral, ethical or religious training, where old parents are dumped in homes when they need to be around family and grandkids, where consumerism is everything, so much so that the so-called Father’s Day is actually a commercial day, where family, social and human values are a rare commodity, where families are breaking down, where single parenthood is on the rise, where crimes are becoming skills, where the monster of racism can even get to the White House, where alcoholism, drugs and smoking are top causes of disease and death but are aggressively advertised and marketed for financial gains, where public schools are becoming an easy market for drug lords and a main reason for growing extramarital teenage pregnancies. In these circumstances, I think religious schools may be the only answer. Religious schools will be effective if they are focusing on morality, ethics, community values, character building and personality development.