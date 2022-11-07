Weaver band wins first state championship

Weaver High School is home to one of the best bands in the state, as demonstrated recently when the Bearcats band won first place among Class 3A schools in the Alabama State Marching Band Championships.
“This was new for us,” said band director Jared Holland. “We’ve never attempted to go to the state competition, but this group is special, and we have an awesome show.”
Weaver High School has 500 students, and 115 of them are in the band. The championships event was held Oct. 22 in Tuscaloosa.
The Weaver show’s theme was “Teen Revolution,” which means the music encourages teen students to be themselves.
The band received the rating of “outstanding” for music and visual performance and for general effect.
The band also received all superior ratings at every contest this season and achieved the Gold Division Winner, Best-In-Class Band, and the High Music Excellence Award at the Chief Ladiga Marching Invitational at Piedmont High School.
The band’s drum major is Zachary Gardner. He said he was excited about the band’s win.
“We worked hard this year, and we put in a lot of effort and time,” Zachary said. “I am glad the judges recognized that."
Zachary, being a junior, has another year to look forward to as drum major, and he is appreciative for the leadership of his band director.
“Mr. Holland is hardworking and motivating,” he said. “It seems he is being hard on us at times, but he knows how to push us to reach our potential, which is a good thing.”