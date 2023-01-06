Walk and rally participants promote democracy’s importance

A calm, sunny, 55-degree afternoon in downtown Anniston Friday provided a counterpoint to the event that some Noble Street walkers were somberly remembering.
They were marking the second anniversary of a right-wing mob storming the U.S. Capitol in a vain, destructive, and deadly attempt to overturn or obstruct the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Friday, about 10 people who carried signs supporting democracy walked from the Democratic Party headquarters at 8th and Noble to the former Federal Courthouse at 12th and Noble. Several others stayed behind at the headquarters building.
The walkers’ signs read, “Protect Democracy, Keep Politicians Accountable,” “Democracy for the People, “Lies are Destroying Our Nation,” and other messages.
Once at the former courthouse, they heard from speakers Jim Williams, a community volunteer; the Hon. Jamie Sledge, a retired federal judge; and the Hon. Wallace Wyatt, a retired probate judge for St. Clair County, all veterans.
Williams thanked those who came and said to remember what happened.
“Some don’t believe,” he said amid the sounds of traffic and an occasional honk. “Some are not interested, but we want to protect democracy. All of us who were in the military agreed to support the Constitution.”
Sledge compared the lies that were told to the public leading up to the insurrection to the lies American soldiers, such as himself, were told leading up to the Vietnam War.
“My experience makes me empathetic with many of these misled people who thought they were being patriotic,” Sledge said. “Were they at fault or were they misled by the president and government officials who lied to them? I am not sure. I am sure that the president and his enablers … are responsible and should be held accountable.”
About midway through the event, someone drove by the courthouse and yelled, “Trump for president!” Those standing on the courthouse steps seemed to ignore the comment.
Wyatt said the riot at the Capitol should never be forgotten. His message was that his experience as probate judge, having overseen 35 to 40 elections, taught him that it was impossible to steal votes in Alabama. Also, he emphasized the importance of protecting election officials who were harassed during the last election.
“We could not function if it wasn’t for the elected officials,” he said. “They work many hours for little pay. Your elections are honest. Register and cast your ballot. You know the old saying, ‘If you don’t vote, you can’t gripe.’”
One walker, Jim Justice of Oxford, said he came because he believes in democracy, and walking was his way to stand up for it.
“It is worth fighting for,” he said.
Another walker was Martha Jordan who said she’d never forget watching the insurrection on TV.
“I was calling out to send in the National Guard and the police,” she said. “The president on down was doing nothing to stop the domestic terrorists. That was like a stab to my heart.”