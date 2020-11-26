Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals amid pandemic

Thanksgiving was the first day of “one day at a time” for Terry Brooks of Anniston, whose brother was hit by a car and hospitalized the day before.
Brooks said the free Thanksgiving meal provided by the city’s Carver Community Center was a relief.
“Thank God for the food and the blessings,” she said. “Nobody should be hungry.”
Brooks was one of nearly 300 people who were projected to stop by the center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to grab a meal, blanket, hat or sleeping bag.
Volunteers there and at other locations around the Calhoun County said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for them to find the sense of community that typically comes with the holiday, but they were grateful to be there, nonetheless.
“It’s something we do to give back to the community,” said Carver Community Center’s director, Laray Williams.
‘God is good’
Williams would occasionally spray empty chairs, tables and tents that had been set up outside the center with a cleansing agent.
On a normal Thanksgiving Day, he said, the center would host a program inside the building with a guest speaker, and everyone would eat together.
But because of the pandemic, volunteers can only serve to-go meals and have to wear masks, gloves and stay socially distant. Those who prepared the food had to stay inside.
“You can’t see the people,” volunteer Diane Smith said. “We’re not able to just love on them or engage in conversation.”
Williams said the center has done some type of Thanksgiving meal for years. He said they’re mainly for Anniston’s homeless population, but they’re free to anyone who comes for one.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” he said.
Aaron White, who left the center with two meals and a sleeping bag, said he was thinking of those who were affected by the pandemic.
Other than that, he said, he was doing “alright,” and looked forward to taking one of the meals to a friend.
“God is good all the time,” he said.
Anniston firefighters enjoy Thanksgiving food
Nearly an hour earlier and several blocks away, Anniston firefighters also were treated to a free meal.
Jewell Mashburn, the mother of the owner of Classic on Noble, brought seven meals, including traditional Thanksgiving food, salad and dessert, to the firefighters working at the fire station on West 17th Street.
Capt. Josh Kitchens said Mashburn is no stranger to Anniston firefighters. She brings them food every Sunday evening, he said.
“I think it’s very thoughtful of them to do that on Thanksgiving,” Kitchens said. “It’s one less thing that
Mashburn said she planned to deliver a few more for firefighters at the station on Henry Road, just like she had for the past three or four years.
“David thought of it,” Mashburn said of her son. “We were so proud we could start doing something with our leftovers.”
Kitchens said firefighters usually celebrate Thanksgiving with their families at the station. But they were unable to do that this year because of the pandemic.
“That’s been the biggest change,” he said.
Jacksonville church hosts community meal
Members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville and Jacksonville First United Methodist Church began that day getting ready to feed the community, as well.
Volunteers began working in the Episcopal church’s fellowship hall around 9 a.m. that morning, all wore masks.
Robert Fowler, the church’s priest, said the church had hosted its own Thanksgiving celebration for the past 25 years, and the Methodist church had joined them in 2015.
He said the fellowship hall would have been festively decorated and people would have eaten there if it weren’t for COVID-19. Instead, he said, they also had to give out meals to-go.
“If you live in the 36265 area code, you can have a meal on Thanksgiving,” he said.
Steve West, the pastor at the Methodist church, said locals were asked to make reservations ahead of time.
“However,” West said. “I imagine we’ll have some extras.”
Because of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, West said, he expected more people would need a nice, hot meal this year.
“It warms my heart to be part of a church that takes a holiday so seriously as an outreach,” he said.
Pam and Harvey Roberts, now members at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Anniston, initially had the idea for it.
Harvey Roberts said it initially started as a big Thanksgiving, with a side goal of feeding those in need, and they were proud that the church had carried on the tradition.
“You never know if something is going to last or not, but this is a great ministry,” Pam Roberts said.