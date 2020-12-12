Virtual 2020 Piano Festival available on JSU website until end of year

It’s almost officially winter. Time to slow down, settle in and look forward to abundant musical entertainment from Jacksonville State University from the comfort of your home. Look for the 2020 Virtual Foothills Piano Festival on www.jsu.edu/music and see the online collection which contains 34 videos including piano recitals and piano stories. The festival, now in its thirteenth year, was founded by Wendy Freeland, Professor of Music in the David L. Walters Department of Music. Freeland also directs the festival. It will be available online until the end of the year.
From the welcome by Thomas McCutchen, department head of the JSU Music Department, to the tour of the newly renovated Mason Hall conducted by Dr. Freeland and then the selections the pianists performed for the Foothills season, there is a great variety of works by composers and skill by the artists. The performances, rich in sound, are visibly exciting. The piano stories throughout the festival’s offerings are told by music faculty and department alumni who share their experiences in piano and the influence this instrument has had on their various careers.
All of the composers represented here greatly contributed to the piano repertoire we hear today. Frederic Chopin made piano his specialty; George Frederic Handel’s list of major works are dominated by piano sonatas, concertos, oratorios and a suite; Johannes Brahms’ compositions for piano include rhapsodies, waltzes and Hungarian dances; Sergei Rachmaninoff was considered a leading piano virtuoso of his time as well as a piano concert star.
Listeners find Chopin’s waltzes relaxing. They are described by American art critic James Huneker as “dances for the soul, not for the body.” However, his ballads are more in-depth forms and Chopin’s “Ballade in G Minor, No.1” brings Rachel Park, Assistant Professor of Music, to the grand piano.The ballads appear to tell a story. In fact, in literary terms, the ballad was an epic narrative work, describing legendary or historical events which frequently involved violence and the supernatural, and ended in a tragic conclusion with a thunderous cadenza with full chords.
“Ballade In G Minor, No.1” is reviewed as the most spirited and daring of Chopin’s works up to that time. In this piece the composer, who was born into a cultured family, becomes a dramatist and poet. It is the first of his four ballads and one he especially favored.
The Polish composer is one of Dr. Park’s favorites.
“I love to play Chopin's pieces, because his music comes to me very naturally,” she said. “The purest beauty and poetry of the composer’s artistry is well represented in this masterpiece.”
It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas when “The Nutcracker Suite for Two Pianos” begins by pianists Eun-Hee Park and Joohae Kim. Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky composed the Nutcracker Suite, a collection of dances from the ballet, in 1892. The premiere received overwhelming applause. The overture and eight dances are featured in this work, which was arranged for two pianos by Nicolas Economou. Listeners will hear well-known dances such as "Waltz of the Flowers" and "Russian Dance."
Listening carefully to this performance, and repeating it several times increases my appreciation of a familiar suite I hear every year. In general, my appreciation is also heightened for the piano and its many uses.
Besides conveying different moods, the piano can serve as a binder of sorts, according to Dr. Freeland. It provides the centering rhythm and backdrop of harmony needed for an ensemble. It stabilizes the rhythm by being a percussive instrument, and it provides harmony by being able to express all notes of the chord at one time. It is an invaluable instrument in that it can function in a variety of capacities, she said. It supports hymn and community singing in churches, choirs and schools, it is used in chamber music when joining with two or more additional instruments, and it plays a role in orchestras, ballet, opera and musical rehearsals and performances.
Samuel Barber, a composer represented in the festival, had a special use for music in general in a creative way. In his Second Symphony we find energy and motion inspired with his association with the Army Air Corps. The orchestral music evokes sounds recognizable to pilots in the second movement, for example, the sounds of a radio beam interrupting a tranquil mood. The strings, in the third movement, project the impression of a spiraling figure, one familiar to pilots as an airplane spinning to earth.
Dr. Park hopes that the festival can return to a live event at some point. “However, I believe that more people from various locations can get access to our festival presented online this year. This can be an advantage as we invite them to our 2020 Virtual Foothills Piano Festival,” she said.
In the opinion of yours truly, it is home entertainment at its artistic best.
Etowah Youth Orchestras concert premieres today
The Etowah Youth Orchestras’ new holiday special, “At Home for the Holidays: An EYO Holiday Celebration,” will premiere on the EYO’s YouTube channel today at 7 p.m. The holiday special features performances by members of the Etowah Youth Symphony, Etowah Youth Philharmonic Orchestras and Etowah String Sinfonia.
“We knew that, given the current climate, a live, in-person performance would not be prudent or responsible,” noted EYO Music Director Mike Gagliardo. “However, we also knew that it was important – this year more than ever – to spread some holiday cheer with the wonderful sounds of the season!”
To add something new to the traditional sounds, the EYO partnered with various locations across Etowah County to film segments of the special. Besides the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts in Gadsden, portions of the program were filmed at Rainbow Presbyterian Church in Rainbow City, J&D Farms in Southside, the Gadsden Mall and The Coffee Bar in Gadsden.
The 90-minute special features the EYO’s after-school ensembles – the Symphony, Philharmonic and String Sinfonia – performing holiday favorites that include music from Leroy Anderson and the Boston Pops, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and the TV and movie versions of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as well as traditional holiday carols. But the special won’t just feature the full orchestras.
“In order to add variety to the show, we broke out the string, woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Symphony and Philharmonic to feature a couple of selections each by those instruments.” Gagliardo said. The EYO also included performances by a staple of the annual Rock & Roll Christmas show – North Pole Soul, he added, the by-audition group that regularly serves as the ‘rock band out front’ for the holiday event.
Following the premiere on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. on the EYO’s YouTube channel, the special will be available for on-demand viewing from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1 on both the YouTube channel and the EYO’s main Facebook page. There is no cost to view the special, but viewers are encouraged to support the EYO through an existing fundraiser on the program’s Facebook page.
