VACCINATIONS: FIND YOUR PLACE IN LINE

Local officials still do not know when vaccines for COVID-19 will be available to the general public. The shots are being delivered to different groups in 4 phases. Calhoun County is currently in Phase 1.
Phase 1a (currently underway)
• Frontline healthcare workers and first responders
Phase 1b
• People with two or more comorbidities or underlying medical conditions that increase their risk from COVID-19
Phase 2
• K-12 educators and staff
• Critical workers with high exposure risk
• People of all ages with a single comorbidity that increases their risk from COVID-19
• People at increased risk such as those in prisons/jails and detention centers
Phase 3
• Workers in critical infrastructure with moderate risk of exposure
• Young adults between ages 18 and 30
Phase 4
• The general population not included in other phases
NOTE: Nursing homes, where vaccinations are being done by pharmacies, aren’t reflected in this schedule. Nursing home officials have said residents will be vaccinated beginning this month.
SOURCE: City of Anniston