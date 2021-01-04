You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VACCINATIONS: FIND YOUR PLACE IN LINE

Local officials still do not know when vaccines for COVID-19 will be available to the general public. The shots are being delivered to different groups in 4 phases. Calhoun County is currently in Phase 1. 

Phase 1a (currently underway)

• Frontline healthcare workers and first responders

Phase 1b

• People with two or more comorbidities or underlying medical conditions that increase their risk from COVID-19

Phase 2

• K-12 educators and staff

• Critical workers with high exposure risk

• People of all ages with a single comorbidity that increases their risk from COVID-19

• People at increased risk such as those in prisons/jails and detention centers

Phase 3

• Workers in critical infrastructure with moderate risk of exposure

• Young adults between ages 18 and 30

Phase 4

• The general population not included in other phases

NOTE: Nursing homes, where vaccinations are being done by pharmacies, aren’t reflected in this schedule. Nursing home officials have said residents will be vaccinated beginning this month.

SOURCE: City of Anniston 

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...