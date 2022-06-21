UPDATED: Robertson beats Borrelli by 21 votes in state House 40 runoff

Cleburne County resident Chad Robertson edged Julie Borrelli on Tuesday in a race that went back and forth a couple of times before Robertson pulled ahead by only 21 votes.
Robertson will be the Republican nominee for the state House District 40 race, barring a recount.
“At the moment, it’s just setting in, and I am happy for all the support I’ve gotten. This election has brought our family and friends closer. I’m very happy for that. I feel as if I have a lot of work to do, and now I plan on trying to win the respect of even those who didn’t vote for me,” Robertson said.
Robertson, owner of Heflin Fitness, Lineville Fitness and Abel Mall, a convenience store, said earlier in the race that his employees can manage his businesses so he can devote himself to serving the people in District 40, which includes Cleburne County, parts of Oxford and the communities of Choccolocco, White Plains and Pleasant Valley all the way up to Piedmont’s city limit lines.
Borrell is a local attorney who also served Anniston as its finance director.
Robertson said he wanted to thank Borrelli and the other five candidates who initially ran for the seat.
“Julie and I both had the best interest of this district in mind,” Robertson said, “and we really care about this area. Seven of us started out, and that’s what you need in every election. I think we gave the people a good choice to vote on because any of us could have served the area well.”
Robertson will face Democratic candidate Pam Howard in the November election.
With the margin of victory being so narrow, Robertson said Borrelli may ask for a recount.
Indeed, she told The Anniston Star late Tuesday night that she plans to do so. The reason, Borrelli wrote, was that “quite a few people that voted for me in the primary said they received a different ballot this time, but I don’t know how many.”
Howard said she had stayed up to watch the votes come in.
“Congratulations to Chad,” she said, “for making it through the primary process. I’m running because I want to do everything I can for this community. I hope that is his motivation, and let’s hope we both want to run a good, clean race. May the best candidate win. In the meantime, my campaign goes forward.”
Robertson and his wife, Laura, received the news at the courthouse and was heading home by 10:30 p.m.
“We’re going to pick up our kids, head home and go to work tomorrow,” he said.
The couple have three children, ages 15, 7 and 4.