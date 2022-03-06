Upcoming presentations discuss Anniston history, 1900s dancing

There are few moments when two individuals familiar to Annistonians aren’t working towards their purposes, but both are finding time to speak at public events this month. Jackson Hodges, the city’s public information officer and Main Street director, is busy now with the downtown Anniston multipurpose reimbursement grant program, the Anniston Changers organization, the Anniston City Youth Council and more.
Dolores Hydock has combined facts and entertainment with her story presentations for 15 years now, delighting viewers at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County and evidently not at a loss for subject ideas. Her stories vary in amusements and unexpected turns, but count on one thing: they always ring true to life.
Historical society features Jackson Hodges
Main Street Anniston’s responsibility in historical preservation is the topic of Hodges’ talk March 8 at 5 p.m. at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. In his positions, Hodges works alongside the public to give information about city events, processes and happenings, as well as overseeing the growth, development and historic preservation of Noble Street and West 15th Street. He created a new website for the city, helped to form Anniston Changers, led the city’s census efforts by teaming with the Chamber of Commerce and got to work as the facilitator for the Anniston City Youth Council. Also, he is closely involved with United Way of East Central Alabama in an effort to fight homelessness throughout the city.
Political Science was Hodges’ major at Birmingham Southern College, where he wrote his senior thesis on the Model City’s history from 1883-2016. He now lives in east Anniston with his wife, Charity, and is extremely motivated, he said, in making Anniston what it can be.
The speaker is the son of revenue commissioner Tim Hodges and the grandson of former Mayor Norwood Hodges.
“I often relate Anniston to the “Giving Tree,” Hodges said. “Everything I have ever needed it has given me, and for that I will always be here for my city. Anniston is a great place. You can make of it what you wish, and I wish to make the most of it.”
The hospitality mixer is at 5 p.m., followed by the program in the Ayers Room. Everyone is invited.
Hydock program March 15 at library
There are few things that castles, libraries and battlefields have in common, except, perhaps, storyteller Dolores Hydock and her interest with all three places. These three different parts of the world form her next presentation at the public library when her story, “Castles and Cathedrals,” is presented.
The program’s title comes from the two main “characters” in the story — Vernon and Irene Castle, celebrity ballroom dancers — and the public libraries that were “cathedrals” to language and literature. These libraries were the resource of Hydock’s research, she said.
The program is Hydock’s account on social dancing, radical ideas about “proper” behavior in the early 1900s, unexpected heroes and the magic of public libraries.
The Castles were ballroom dancers of the Vaudeville era. In the first part of the 20th century, they revolutionized the idea of social dancing by making it respectable for partners to dance in public to ragtime music — a shocking idea at the time! The story has unexpected detours into the shadows of ragtime, the glittery world of fame and fortune and the battlefields of World War I.
“But the real hero of this intriguing tale is the public library system which provided information that made the Castles’ story real,” Hydock noted.
The speaker invites you to come to see how these subjects fit together and how she became aware of their significance.
Hydock is already planning future programs for groups similar to Anniston viewers. Later this year, she will deliver a narrative on the pioneer female journalist with the pen name of Nelly Bly, a familiar name to those who remember the southern song with that name by Stephen Foster.
CAST offers “The Addams Family Young” tonight
CAST’s youth competition team is presenting a fun and creative production of The Addams Family Young@Part (the junior version) at the McClellan Theater at 7 p.m tonight for a creepy good time! All tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or online at castalabama.com/buy-tickets/. If you are a season ticket holder, you may use your “Wild Card” ticket for admission to this show, or hold it for another show in the future.
Chamber Music Series pianist performs March 15
It’s been a way to enter the world of musical excellence up close. The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama’s Chamber Music Series at Oxford Performing Arts Center has presented string ensembles, vocal ensembles, a harpist and now, on March 15, a young pianist. Dominic Cheli has been described as “spontaneous, yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play.” He can claim a rapidly advancing career, having played with orchestras all over the country, according to “Ovation,” OPAC’s official written performance guide
After his high school years, the pianist moved to New York City, where he attended the Manhattan School of Music. There, he received an education, he wrote, that did much to shape his life experience of piano.
Through some of his friends in New York, Cheli, a native of St. Louis, Mo., became involved as an artist for Project: Music Heals Us, a non-profit organization that presented interactive classical music performances to diverse audiences. The mission was to provide encouragement, education and healing with a focus on elderly, disabled, rehabilitating, incarcerated and homeless populations.
“Many of these concerts were some of the most meaningful I have ever given,” the pianist wrote in his biography.
Cheli’s recital is the final Chamber Series performance for this season. For tickets, $35, call the OPAC box office at 256-241-3322.
