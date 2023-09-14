Two Sylacauga residents charged in Brooks Road robbery

Two Sylacauga residents have been charged with second-degree robbery stemming from an incident on the 500 block of Brooks Road outside Sylacauga Friday afternoon.
Melissa Ann Tinney, 36, and Anthony Lane Strickland, 44, were initially arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles, respectively, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were charged with second-degree robbery Monday morning and remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on $15,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.
Jones said the two alleged robbers went to the victim’s residence on Brooks Road around 5 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 61-year-old-man, listed Tinney as an acquaintance but did not know Strickland.
The victim told investigators that Tinney came into the house, woke him up and demanded money from him. The victim said he did not give her any money, but did offer her food and then tried to get her to leave the residence.She refused and called Strickland, who forced his way inside, hit the victim with a folding chair and held him down while Tinney took his wallet, tearing his pocket in the process. The wallet contained the victim’s identification, a Wells Fargo credit card, and $700 in cash, according to the victim.
The two then fled, but the victim was able to give deputies a description of their vehicle.
Deputies spotted the vehicle a short while later. At the time they pulled it over, there was a third person in the car, but Jones said this person did not get out at the Brooks Road house and would not have been in a position to see what was going on at the time.
The victim’s wallet and credit card were recovered inside the vehicle, along with $308 cash.
Robbery in the second degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.