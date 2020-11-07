Truncated trees symbolize lives cut short

Lives cut short are repeated themes in cemeteries and often are depicted with statuary that are literally cut short — truncated tree trunks, for example. Examples are bountiful at Hillside and the main cemeteries in Oxford and Jacksonville.
The Hillside grave of Anna Caver Weathers offers a variant of that theme. Instead of a tree trunk, her marker is a shortened column carved from expensive red granite that’s easily distinguishable from its stone neighbors. It’s also one of the few of that age that feature a maker’s mark (Morriss Brothers of Memphis, Tenn.).