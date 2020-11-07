You are the owner of this article.
Truncated trees symbolize lives cut short

Highland Cemetery column
Highland Cemetery column
Highland Cemetery column
Highland Cemetery maker's mark

Lives cut short are repeated themes in cemeteries and often are depicted with statuary that are literally cut short — truncated tree trunks, for example. Examples are bountiful at Hillside and the main cemeteries in Oxford and Jacksonville. 

The Hillside grave of Anna Caver Weathers offers a variant of that theme. Instead of a tree trunk, her marker is a shortened column carved from expensive red granite that’s easily distinguishable from its stone neighbors. It’s also one of the few of that age that feature a maker’s mark (Morriss Brothers of Memphis, Tenn.).

 

Phillip Tutor — ptutor@annistonstar.com — is a Star columnist. Follow him at Twitter.com/PTutor_Star.

