Trio accused of burglary try to run from the law but get caught

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for burglary following a high-speed car chase late Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Talladega County Metro Jail records show the three as Christopher Lynn Harvell, 40, of Muscogee, Okla.; Rayven Nicole Wells, 23, of Talladega; and Andrea Janessa Mitchell, 24, of Lineville. As of Friday afternoon, Harvell and Wells had posted bond and been released, but Mitchell was still in jail.
According to Tubbs, deputies responded to an alarm call on the 6000 block of Plant Road late Sunday and found a damaged rear window and an open door at the house. Tubbs said it appeared that Harvell had broken the window and gone inside while the two women kept watch. He does not appear to have had time to steal anything before the deputies arrived.
Tubbs said Harvell and the two women then got into a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier and fled, with the deputies following. The chase that ensued reached speeds of 100 miles an hour, Tubbs said.
Talladega Police joined the pursuit as it crossed into the city limits. The three suspects eventually stopped near the intersection of Charles Street and East Parkway in the Bemiston community. When Harvell was arrested, he was carrying a 9 mm handgun, Tubbs said.
All three were charged with burglary in the third degree, and Harvell was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude.
Bond on the burglary cases was set at $7,500 each. Harvell’s total bond with the other two charges was $9,500. Harvell and Wells both posted bond Wednesday.
“We really want to thank the Talladega Police for helping us with this, and I would also like to see that the two deputies that responded to the alarm call did an absolutely phenomenal job,” Tubbs said.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.