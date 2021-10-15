Trafficking ice turns out too hot for Talladega County pair

Two people have been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine in two unrelated incidents in Talladega County.
Robin Shaylin Kiri Speaks, 39, of Sylacauaga and Teongelo Demarquez Thomas, 35, of Oxford were arrested Monday and Sunday, respectively, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Both remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.
Both were charged with possessing, distributing or bringing into the state more than 28 grams (roughly one ounce) of ice, a potent variety of methamphetamine. Thomas was arrested near the intersection of Lions Road and Alabama 21 in Munford by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Speaks was arrested at her residence on Broadway Avenue in Sylacauga by Sylacauga Police the following day. In addition to the trafficking charge, Speaks was also charged with carrying a pistol (a Desert Eagle .45 semi-automatic) without a permit, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Her total bond was set at $33,000.
Thomas’s bond was set at $15,000.
Both cases have been handed over to the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force.
Drug trafficking of any kind is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are all misdemeanors.