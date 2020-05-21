Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Austin Jay Wyatt
PARENTS: Jay and Cindy Wyatt of Ohatchee
GRANDPARENTS: Lois Clark Allen of Ohatchee and Ralph E. Allen of Talladega
ACTIVITIES: Principal’s Club, scored a 31 on the ACT, Outdoor Track High Jump Bronze State Medalist, member of Scholar’s Bowl, Mu Alpha Theta, participated in basketball, Cross Country and Indoor & Outdoor Track.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a Presidential Scholarship and a National Cement of Alabama Scholarship and graduate through the Neuroscience Program in order to set his path towards UAB’s School of Medicine and eventually become a neurosurgeon. He has been accepted into UAB's Neuroscience Program and UAB’s Science and Technology Honors College.
SALUTATORIAN
Jayda Selah Fair
PARENTS: Roger and Petra Fair of Ohatchee
GRANDPARENTS: Roger Fair Sr. of Rochester, New York, Nancy Griffith of Canandaigua, New York, and Olive Williams of Brooklyn, New York
ACTIVITIES: QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, Jack Kent Cooke Semi-finalist, Bryant Jordan 2A Region 6 Scholar, 2A Cross Country State Champion, Principal’s Club, Track & Field, Student Government Association, Jazz/Pep Band and National Honor Society.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Brown University on a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship and a Bryant Jordan Region Winner Scholarship and study psychology in order to become a clinical psychologist.
HISTORIAN
Rachel Anne Christopher
PARENTS: Lynn and Dustin Christopher of Alexandria
GRANDPARENTS: Charles and Brenda Pauley of Wellborn
ACTIVITIES: All A’s Honor Roll every semester since seventh grade, Principal’s Club, Business Law competition award winner at the last FBLA conference, second chair flute at the last Calhoun County honor band, received awards for performances in Spanish, English, and Dual Enrollment History classes, is a published poet, a member of the FBLA, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and played the flute in concert band and bass guitar as a member of the Marching Indians.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in Respiratory Therapy.