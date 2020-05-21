Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN

Austin Jay Wyatt

PARENTS: Jay and Cindy Wyatt of Ohatchee

GRANDPARENTS: Lois Clark Allen of Ohatchee and Ralph E. Allen of Talladega

ACTIVITIES: Principal’s Club, scored a 31 on the ACT, Outdoor Track High Jump Bronze State Medalist, member of Scholar’s Bowl, Mu Alpha Theta, participated in basketball, Cross Country and Indoor & Outdoor Track.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a Presidential Scholarship and a National Cement of Alabama Scholarship and graduate through the Neuroscience Program in order to set his path towards UAB’s School of Medicine and eventually become a neurosurgeon. He has been accepted into UAB's Neuroscience Program and UAB’s Science and Technology Honors College.

SALUTATORIAN

Jayda Selah Fair

PARENTS: Roger and Petra Fair of Ohatchee

GRANDPARENTS: Roger Fair Sr. of Rochester, New York, Nancy Griffith of Canandaigua, New York, and Olive Williams of Brooklyn, New York

ACTIVITIES: QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, Jack Kent Cooke Semi-finalist, Bryant Jordan 2A Region 6 Scholar, 2A Cross Country State Champion, Principal’s Club, Track & Field, Student Government Association, Jazz/Pep Band and National Honor Society.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Brown University on a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship and a Bryant Jordan Region Winner Scholarship and study psychology in order to become a clinical psychologist.

HISTORIAN

Rachel Anne Christopher

PARENTS: Lynn and Dustin Christopher of Alexandria

GRANDPARENTS: Charles and Brenda Pauley of Wellborn

ACTIVITIES: All A’s Honor Roll every semester since seventh grade, Principal’s Club, Business Law competition award winner at the last FBLA conference, second chair flute at the last Calhoun County honor band, received awards for performances in Spanish, English, and Dual Enrollment History classes, is a published poet, a member of the FBLA, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and played the flute in concert band and bass guitar as a member of the Marching Indians.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in Respiratory Therapy.

