Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN

Cloie Jade Grimes

PARENTS: Joey Grimes and Jessica Hogue of Piedmont

GRANDPARENTS: Rita Knighten-Boose of Knightens Crossroads and the late Tom Grimes of Nances Creek and the late Wade Hogue and Donna Maxwell-Hogue of Piedmont and Centre.

ACTIVITIES:  Placed in Top 10, president of PHS National Honor Society, representative of PHS for Alabama Girls’ State 2019 in Tuscaloosa,  member of Future Farmers of America, Center Stage Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, head band manager for the Piedmont Blue Knights Marching Band for 2 years.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham on a Presidential Recognition Scholarship with plans to someday become a doctor.

SALUTATORIAN

Aliyah Arianna Teague

PARENTS: LeVandria Prater of Piedmont and Jeff Teague of Weaver

GRANDPARENTS: Radford and Mary Prater  of Weaver and John and JoAnner (deceased) Teague of Ohatchee.

ACTIVITIES: Member of National Honor Society, Inducted into Mu Alpha Theta, awarded highest grade in PreCal, qualified for State in HOSA, Alumni of Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, member of the band, played basketball, member of HOSA, National Honor Society, Piedmont Centerstage Society, Student Government Association, Mu Alpha Theta, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, Senior Leadership.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a UAB Academic Achievement Scholarship and CollegeCounts Scholarship and major in kinesiology with future plans to become an athletic trainer for a high school or college.

 

HISTORIAN

Madison Blackerby

PARENTS: Joe Blackerby and Tashia Blackerby of  Piedmont

GRANDPARENTS: Clark and Karen Boddie of Palmetto, Ga.; Lois and Huey (late) Blackerby of Piedmont and Martha (late) Terry of Piedmont.

ACTIVITIES: Captain of Danceline, president of Student Government Association, member of Nation Honor Society, secretary of HOSA, member of Senior Leadership.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Gadsden State Community College then transfer to the University of Alabama to pursue a law degree.

