Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Elijah Lee Beverly
PARENTS: Eddard and Karen Beverly of Roanoke
GRANDPARENTS: James and Janice Beverly of Wellborn
ACTIVITIES: Track State Discus Champion, Two Time FFA Forestry Competition High Scorer, member of the 2017 SU Math Tournament 1st Place Team in Algebra, 2018 Southern Union Math Tournament 1st Place in Geometry, member of Four Time All-Region Football Team, All-A Honor Roll since kindergarten, Beta Club Vice President, Key Club President, SGA Treasurer, and a member of the football, basketball and track teams.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship, Donna Hall Foundation Scholarship and Quest Club Scholarship, then transfer to Jacksonville State University to pursue a bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education.
SALUTATORIAN
Zachary Edwin Baldwin
PARENTS: Eddy and Melody Baldwin of Wadley
GRANDPARENTS: Ronald and Elizabeth Ridings of Abanda and Ann Baldwin of Roanoke
ACTIVITIES: President's Education Awards Program Achievement for Outstanding Academic Excellence award, second place in the Southern Union Fine Arts Tournament - Instrumental Division, second place in the FFA Forestry Team District Competition, was featured musician in Irene Levin’s Annual Christmas Concert, was a Southern Union Math Competition participant, member of the Wadley Geometry Team - first place in Region 2018, SGA President, drum major, Robotics Club President and Beta Club President.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential-Performing Arts Scholarship, then transfer to Auburn University to major in general science education with a minor in music.
HISTORIAN
Kevin Bernard Watkins
PARENTS: Bernadette Watkins and Rodney Watkins of Wadley
GRANDPARENTS: Regina Nelson of Roanoke
ACTIVITIES: Boys' State Delegate, Academic All-American, member of the 2017 SU Math Tournament 1st Place Team in Algebra, 2018 Southern Union Math Tournament 1st Place in geometry, Math Club, Beta Club, and was a Work Based Learning Student at Three Springs Solutions.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend The University of Alabama on a University of Alabama Advantage Scholarship to pursue a degree in computer science.