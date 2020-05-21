Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN

Wadley High School VAL Elijay Lee Beverly

Elijah Lee Beverly

PARENTS: Eddard and Karen Beverly of Roanoke

GRANDPARENTS: James and Janice Beverly of Wellborn

ACTIVITIES: Track State Discus Champion, Two Time FFA Forestry Competition High Scorer, member of the 2017 SU Math Tournament 1st Place Team in Algebra, 2018 Southern Union Math Tournament 1st Place in Geometry, member of Four Time All-Region Football Team, All-A Honor Roll since kindergarten, Beta Club Vice President, Key Club President, SGA Treasurer, and a member of the football, basketball and track teams. 

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship, Donna Hall Foundation Scholarship and Quest Club Scholarship, then transfer to Jacksonville State University to pursue a bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education.

 SALUTATORIAN

Wadley High School SAL Zachary Edwin Baldwin

Zachary Edwin Baldwin

PARENTS: Eddy and Melody Baldwin of Wadley

GRANDPARENTS: Ronald and Elizabeth Ridings of Abanda and Ann Baldwin of Roanoke

ACTIVITIES: President's Education Awards Program Achievement for Outstanding Academic Excellence award, second place in the Southern Union Fine Arts Tournament - Instrumental Division, second place in the FFA Forestry Team District Competition, was featured musician in Irene Levin’s Annual Christmas Concert, was a Southern Union Math Competition participant, member of the Wadley Geometry Team - first place in Region 2018, SGA President, drum major, Robotics Club President and Beta Club President.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential-Performing Arts Scholarship, then transfer to Auburn University to major in general science education with a minor in music.

 HISTORIAN

Wadley High School HIST Kevin Bernard Watkins

Kevin Bernard Watkins

PARENTS: Bernadette Watkins and Rodney Watkins of Wadley

GRANDPARENTS: Regina Nelson of Roanoke

ACTIVITIES: Boys' State Delegate, Academic All-American, member of the 2017 SU Math Tournament 1st Place Team in Algebra, 2018 Southern Union Math Tournament 1st Place in geometry, Math Club, Beta Club, and was a Work Based Learning Student at Three Springs Solutions.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend The University of Alabama on a University of Alabama Advantage Scholarship to pursue a degree in computer science.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...