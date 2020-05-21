Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN

Angel Michelle Plummer

PARENTS: Gary and Sandra Plummer of Oxford

GRANDPARENTS: The late Robert Plummer Sr. and Magalene Plummer of Oxford and the late Clancy Brasher and Gretchen Brasher of Oxford.

ACTIVITIES: Member of the American Christian Honor Society, participated in Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, maintained A-B honor roll all of her years in school, was a member of the National Beta Club, volleyball and softball teams, and placed in several competitive piano competitions and Bible teaching.

FUTURE PLANS: She plans to join the Air Force.

SALUTATORIAN

Daleigh Jae Abbott

PARENTS: Jeff and Jennifer Abbott of Oxford

GRANDPARENTS: Ken and Leigh Morrison of Anniston, the late Terry Abbott and the late Sheila Allen

ACTIVITIES: Member of the National Beta Club, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, National Christian Honor Society, A/B Honor Roll, softball team and cheer squad.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Traditions Scholarship and pursue a nursing degree and a career as a nurse anesthetist.

