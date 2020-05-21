Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Adrienna Elana Jones
PARENTS: Scott and Crystal Lively of Ashland
GRANDPARENTS: Stanley and Janice Haynes of Ashland
ACTIVITIES: Drama Student Recognition, Central Alabama Community College Educational Talent Search Recognition, All A Honor Roll (1st-12th grades), received the Pepsi/Buffalo Rock Academic Award, member of Academic Top Ten, Who’s Who, National Honor Society, Senior Beta Club, HOSA, Drama Club, played basketball, and volunteered at the Clay County Wellness Center Fitness Camp and the Clay County Arts Camo.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Honors College on a Presidential Scholarship and double major in biomedical sciences and forensic sciences with a minor in psychology.
SALUTATORIAN
Rilee Ann Blair
PARENTS: Joey and Amanda Loveless of Ashland and Reggie and Leighanne Blair of Ashland
GRANDPARENTS: Michael and Patricia Saxon of Lineville and Reginald and JoAnne Blair of Ashland
ACTIVITIES: CHSCC Highest average in honors anatomy and physiology, All A Honor Roll (9th-12th grades), Academic Top Ten, Capstone Leadership Academy attendee, Alabama Girls State at the University of Alabama and Auburn University High School Leadership Conference, member of SGA, FCCLA, FTA, DECA, Volunteers in Christ, Senior Beta, Homecoming Maid, Class Favorite, played basketball, and is a member of Lineville Baptist Church.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on a Spirit of Auburn Founders Scholarship and the Betty Thrower Freeman Endowed Scholarship, Ashland Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Lineville Inter Se Academic Scholarship, Clay County Cattlemen Scholarship, C.H Robinson Foundation Scholarship, and the First Bank of Alabama Clay County Volunteers Community Spirit Scholarship and pursue a degree in elementary education.
HISTORIAN
Gaven Lamar Bell
PARENT: Kristina Rush of Lineville
GRANDPARENTS: Dale and Delores Rush of Lineville and Carolyn Erskine of Birmingham
ACTIVITIES: Drama Student Recognition, Highest Average Award in Calculus, All A Honor Roll (9th-12th grades), Academic Top Ten, member of the Senior Beta Club, Math Club, DECA, Volunteers in Christ, Theatre, Musical Theatre, Marching Volunteers (12 time winner of Percussion “Best-In-Class”), recipient of the John Phillip Sousa Award, and placed at the DECA State Conference twice.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Honors College on a Presidential Scholarship and a University of Alabama at Birmingham Music Scholarship, an Alfa Foundation Scholarship, and Just a Little Frosting Sweet Scholarship and pursue an undergraduate degree in instrumental music education.