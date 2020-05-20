Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Macee John Glick
PARENTS: Mark and Jamie Glick of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Vicki and John Glick, Beth and Thomas Warner and Antionette Hutson of Napoleon, Ohio.
ACTIVITIES: Member of choir - Chamber Singers, Women's Ensemble and Mixed Ensemble, was captain of Show Choir, FFA, Floriculture, Freshman Orientation Team/Peer Mentor/Beta Club Member, member of Key Club, took ballet and jazz classes at "In His Steps Dance Studio" is a teacher's assistant for 3-6 year old students.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Excellence Scholarship and JSU Choral Scholarship to obtain a degree in biology and further pursue a degree in biomedical engineering and ecology.
SALUTATORIAN
Laney Tate Smith
Parents: Mark and Wendy Smith of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Mary and Tommy Smith of Southside and Jack and Rita Finlayson of Wetumpka.
ACTIVITIES: Member of the band, Beta Club, FBLA, Key Club, participated in the Freshman Mentor Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on a Spirit of Auburn Founders Scholarship, Auburn University Presidential Music Scholarship, and White Plains Over the Hill Gang Scholarship and double major in music education and accounting and also to join Auburn’s marching band. Plans to pursue a career in the music business.
HISTORIAN
Andrew Stephen Miller
PARENTS: Stephen and Kristi Miller of Anniston.
GRANDPARENTS: Woodrow and Mary Cheatwood of Anniston and the late Barry and Sharon Miller of Wyomissing, Pa.
ACTIVITIES: Captain of Golf Team, Sectional Champion, member of AHSAA North-South All-Star Team, All-county golf, multiple all tournament teams, made the All “A” Honor Roll, vice-president of Beta Club, vice-president of Key Club, president of FBLA, secretary of SGA, WP Peer Mentoring, member of Scholar's Bowl Team, Writer's Bowl Team, Math Team, was an Alabama Boys State Delegate, graduate of YLCC Class of 2019, won 2019 Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Proposal Contest first-place, Altar Server at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, member of Sacred Heart Youth Group.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame on a renewable University of Notre Dame scholarship; AOD scholarship, Richard Madden Over the Hill Gang scholarship to major in neuroscience and behavior on the pre-med track.