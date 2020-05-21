Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Sailor Yidong Miao
PARENTS: Ying Wu and Ligang Miao of Beijing, China and (host parents) Brant and Kay Locklier of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Recipient of the Donoho Mission Award, a graduate of the Alabama Governor’s School, received twice Superior Ratings twice in the Alabama Solo/Ensemble Festival, was an AISA Regional Math Competition champion, Gold Medalist in the Spanish National Exam, Questbridge National College Match finalist, was president of Spanish Club, was president of the Choir, captain of Math Team, co-president of Knox Concert Series, was active member in Parker Memorial Baptist Church, played soccer.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the College of William and Mary in Virginia to pursue a degree in law with future plans to become a lawyer. He is a Sharpe Scholar and most likely will participate in the Joint Degree Programme with the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
SALUTATORIAN
Sarah Marie Green
PARENTS: Shawn and Alan Green of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Bob and Sarah Swepston of Plano, Texas, and Elender and Alfred Green of Woodland
ACTIVITIES: Recipient of the Donoho Mission Award, Highest Academic Average in the Junior Class Award, The President’s Volunteer Service Award, placed second in the state and first in region for the Sons of the American Revolution Essay Contest, a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society, was the founder and president of the Young Women’s Empowerment Club, ran cross country, plays piano, member of the DD Club, Key Club and Grace Episcopal Church.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Davidson College in the fall on a Belk Scholarship and major in biology on the pre-med track with a minor in French and francophone studies.