Top graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Jakob Lee Skipper
PARENT: Angela Bennett of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Goldie and Charles McGathy of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Summa cum laude, winner of the Dual Enrollment Math competition, Microsoft Office certifications in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, member of Honor Society, NSHSS, Math Team, dual enrollment.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Prestige Scholarship and major in computer science.
SALUTATORIAN
Faith MacKenzie Bonness
PARENTS: Misty and Willie Simmons of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Robert and Vicki Bonness of Gadsden, Vanessa and Willie Simmons Sr. of Talladega, and Casandra Miller of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: All A Honor Roll, 4.0 Grade Point Average, SGA President, Senior Honor Society President, member of the yearbook staff, National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), Big Brother Big Sister mentor, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County graduate, speaker for Circle of Champions.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Tradition Scholarship and major in chemistry, then attend medical school and pursue a career as a dermatologist.
HISTORIAN
Maleia Leioni Spears
PARENTS: Alice and Johnny Spears of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: AP History Award, National Honor Society, A Honor Roll, Student of the Year, voted Most Intelligent, Big Brother Big Sister award, Youth Coalition, Choir, Math Team and Writers Bowl.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in Biology, then further her education and pursue a career as a dermatologist.