Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Sutton Thomas Phillips
PARENTS: Robby and Donna Phillips of Wedowee
GRANDPARENTS: Barbara and James Kendrick of Wedowee and the late Don Thomas, and Elizabeth Phillips of Wedowee and the late Don Phillips
ACTIVITIES: The American Legion Boys State, Alabama HOBY Leadership Seminar, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, National Honor Society, Photography Award, Southern Union State Community Language Arts Tournament, published author in Lake Wedowee Life Magazine, member of the Key Club, Beta Club, yearbook staff, Scholars Bowl, school newspaper, Cross Country, Track and Field.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University and pursue a career in Graphic Design.
SALUTATORIAN
Katelyn Breanna Pike
PARENTS: Russell and Susan Pike of Roanoke
GRANDPARENTS: Louis and Hulda Pike of Five Points, and Archie and Geneva Pike of Rock Mills
ACTIVITIES: National Society of High School Scholars, “A” Honor Roll, Silver President's Education Awards Program 2017, Gold President's Education Awards Program 2018, Citizenship Award, CompTIA IT Fundamentals Certified, member of the Beta Club, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Juniorettes, Survival Club and played varsity softball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College on a NaphCare Scholarship, Billy Lake Memorial Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship.
CO-HISTORIAN
Braxton Heath Daniel
PARENTS: Richard and Sharon Daniel of Wedowee
ACTIVITIES: Alabama Boys State Delegate, Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, Career Tech Endorsement, FNN Week 7 Player of the Week, All-Region Football, 2nd Team All County in Football, Baseball and Basketball, and member of the Beta Club, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta and yearbook staff.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship, then transfer to The University of Alabama, and open his own business.
CO-HISTORIAN
Jaron Lane Duke
PARENTS: April and Jonny of Delta
GRANDPARENTS: Betty and John Kaser of Delta
ACTIVITIES: Presidential Honor Roll, NCCER Welding Credential, OSHA 10 Certification, Beta Club Honors, Beta Club President and 2020 Class President, Alabama High School Rodeo-bull riding.
COLLEGE: Plans to pursue a welding career with the Anniston Army Depot and hopes to retire with them and eventually open his own fabrication shop.