Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Brandon James Barnett
PARENTS: Dr. Timothy and Kelli Barnett of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: Milo and Melody Maccarone of Lebanon, Oregon and the late Robert and Louise Barnett of Boise, Idaho
ACTIVITIES: Cross Country, FFA (Chapter President), FOCUS, Robotics (Student Director), Varsity Soccer, Mountain Biking Team, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Senior High Student Council, Spanish Club, Track and Field, FBLA, Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, Junior National Honor Society, voted Most Intelligent at Elite Night, attended Capstone Leadership Academy at the University of Alabama, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, AP Scholar with Honor and Golden Eagle Scholar.
COLLEGE: Plans to join the Vanderbilt Class of 2024 (or UA) and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering (or aerospace engineering, depending on school.) Upon completion of his bachelor’s degree, he plans to attend graduate school to pursue a master’s of business administration, then seek employment with a major aerospace firm, initially as an engineer.
SALUTATORIAN
Parker Alan Comisac
PARENTS: Rena and Marc Comisac of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: Katie and Maurice Johnson of Jacksonville, Lois Comisac of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania and the late Stephen Comisac Jr.
ACTIVITIES: SGA President, JHS Mountain Bike Team Captain, Varsity Cross Country Team Captain, high school mascot, JHS Ambassador, Senior Class President, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Commended Student from the National Merit Scholarship Program, also a Jacksonville High School representative at the Capstone Leadership Academy, Youth Leadership Calhoun County, and Alabama Governor’s School, and was chosen for Boys State, is part of Boy Scout Troop 4019 and has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, volunteered as a youth soccer coach for Jacksonville PARD, worked as a mountain bike instructor at YMCA Camp Hamilton, and serves as an acolyte at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Washington and Lee University on a Johnson Scholarship and double major in Business Administration and Philosophy.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT STUDENT
Destiny Faith Ingram
PARENTS: Craig Ingram of Deatsville and Janet Ingram of Culleoka, TN
GRANDPARENTS: Pat Howell of Jacksonville and Robert Howell of Pittsburgh, PA
ACTIVITIES: Member of the Spanish Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, Senior High Student Council, Golden Eagle Media, Junior High National Honor Society, Senior High National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Golden Eagle Scholar, Soaring Eagle of the Month, selected to serve as JHS Ambassador and represented Jacksonville High School at Alabama Girls State, FBLA President, Spanish Club President, Junior National Honor Society Historian, host and editor of Golden Eagle Media, ran cross-country, varsity soccer team captain, volunteer at Legacy Village and FCA Summer Camp, an active member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, has been a waitress at Classic on Noble and Assistant Manager at Afterglow Tanning Salon.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in Marketing and Communications with the goal of becoming an sideline sports reporter.