Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Wyatt Grant Ingram
PARENTS: Walt and Donna Ingram of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: Gary and Marilyn Ingram and the late Eddie Conn, all of Jacksonville, and Jessie and Sue Bonds of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Exchange Club Student of the Month, voted “Class Smartest” (grades 7-12), Chemistry Award, Dual Enrollment Math Award, Dual Enrollment English Award, member of the varsity basketball team, First Priority, Beta Club, Scholars Bowl, Math Team, Key Club, FBLA, and attends Eagle Point Church in Jacksonville and is an active member of the youth group.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a JSU Honors Scholarship and Prestige Scholarship and pursue a math major and a computer science minor.
SALUTATORIAN
Chandler Brooke Dorsett
PARENTS: Scott and Ashley Dorsett of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: John and Janice Dorsett and Steve and Glenda Vinson, all of Jacksonville, and Judi Murray of White Plains
ACTIVITIES: Youth Leadership Calhoun County graduate, Exchange Club “Student of the Month,” Basketball All-County Honorable Mention, SGA President, member of the Beta Club, FCA, Key Club and FCCLA, played softball, basketball and volleyball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Leadership Scholarship, Gamecock Spirit Scholarship and Alumni Scholarship.
HISTORIAN
Brayden Carter Wright
PARENTS: Anthony and LuAnne Wright of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: Maurice and Kay Wildman of Alexandria and Barbara Wright of Weaver
ACTIVITIES: 2018 Cross Country State Champion, Class Historian, Homecoming King, Youth Leadership Calhoun County, four-time 800 m state medalist, All-Section Cross Country, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club and played basketball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Tradition Scholarship and a YLCC Scholarship and major in Occupational Safety and Health Management.