Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Sarah Jessica Christjohn
PARENTS: Matt and Zan Christjohn of Wedowee
GRANDPARENTS: Joyce Johnson, Larry Hicks, and Terry Christjohn, all of Oxford, and Kathy Sakal of Greensboro, GA
ACTIVITIES: A-Honor Roll, 4.0+ Scholar Award, Dr. Ben O. Character Math Award, National Beta Club, Lion yearbook staff, volleyball, tennis, softball, basketball, All-County Volleyball 2019, volunteer work with Anniston Community Enabler, Piedmont Benevolence Center, and Alabama Baptist Children's Home.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on a Spirit of Auburn Scholarship, Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship, Campbell Endowed Scholarship, McElrath Endowed Scholarship, and Alumni Association Scholarship and plans to major in Animal Sciences and pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
SALUTATORIAN
Sadie Adeline Huie
PARENTS: Doug and Kelly Huie of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Lee and Judy London of Anniston, and Glenn and Mary Huie of Oxford
ACTIVITIES: National Beta Club, All-A Honor Roll, 4.0+ Scholar Award, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Delegate, Alabama Girls State Delegate, American Legion Auxiliary Good Citizen Award, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County, Student Government Association, volleyball, cheer, Diamond Dolls, Senior Beta Club, volunteer work with IGNITE Student Ministries Mission Team, Alabama Rural Ministries Reconstruction Team, Anniston First United Methodist Shepherd's Table, Piedmont Benevolence Center, Alabama Baptist Children's Home and Project Linus.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama on a Presidential Full-Tuition Scholarship, Girls' State Scholarship, Caroline Elizabeth Holt Memorial Scholarship and Colossians 3 Scholarship and major in International Marketing and Communications.
HISTORIAN
Sarah Lillianne Macoy
PARENTS: Keith and Lorrie Macoy of Oxford
GRANDPARENTS: Murray and Judy Beasley and Louis and Sandra Trego, all of Oxford
ACTIVITIES: All-A Honor Roll, 4.0+ Scholar Award, Southern Association of Student Councils National Speech Contest Winner, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, Student Government Association President, National Beta Club, Highest Academic Averages in Chemistry, Speech, Biology, and Health. Activities, cheerleading, volleyball, softball, Double Dozen Club Vice-President, and volunteer work with Anniston Farmers Market, Woodstock 5k, Anniston Color Run, Hall of Fame, Red Cross Blood Drive, Kiwanis Back-To-School Shopping, Kiwanis Pancake breakfast, Baptist Children's Home, Project Linus, League of Our Own, 4-H Camp, and Saks Church of Christ Kid's Church.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on a Fearless and True Scholarship and pursue a degree in biomedical sciences and a career in medical law