Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Camelle Sydney Jordan Calhoun
PARENTS: Gaston and Cynthia Calhoun of Oxford
GRANDPARENTS: James and Verlily Smith of Saks
ACTIVITIES: 4.8 GPA, 34 ACT composite score with a perfect score on the Science subtest, distinguished scholar in the Academy of Engineering Technologies Computer Pathway, numerous highest academic awards in science and math throughout high school, President of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, Secretary of the French Honors Club, member of the “ACT 30 and Above” Club, member of French Club, OHS Ambassador for four years, member of Oxford’s Vis1on Leadership Team, member of WPA’s Dance Studio for fifteen years.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering in the pre-medical track with a minor in French, accepted into UA Honors College and College of Engineering, and will be attending on the UA Presidential, Engineering, and Alumni Scholarships and the Elks Lodge #189 “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship.
SALUTATORIAN
Ashlynn Elizabeth Abernathy
PARENTS: Clyde and Andrea Abernathy of Oxford
GRANDPARENTS: Janet and Mark Weems and Clyde and Janice Abernathy, all of Oxford
ACTIVITIES: 4.7 GPA, 31 ACT composite score, Distinguished Scholar in the Academy of Health Science Technologies, member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Club, Art Club, Key Club, and HOSA, placed First in State HOSA competition in the Veterinary Science Division, placed Ninth internationally in HOSA competition junior year, placed First in JSU’s Tech Fair for Video Creation, placed Second in Alabama State Tech Fair for Video Creation, member of OHS Archery Team, placed Second in Archery in the Guntersville tournament, attends Hillcrest Baptist Church, devout Christian and active in youth group.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in Biology with a minor in Mathematics on the JSU Prestige and Honors Scholarships, the Paul and Sue Boozer Scholarship, the AOD Federal Credit Union “Star of Excellence” Scholarship, and the Elks Lodge #189 “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship, then plans to transfer to Auburn University to attend Veterinary Medical School.
HISTORIAN
Ashlyn Grace Higgins
PARENTS: Craig and Diana Higgins
GRANDPARENTS: Donald and Norma Taylor-Hart, both of Oxford and Gary and Lee Frederick of Daphne, Alabama
ACTIVITIES: 4.7 GPA, 31 ACT composite score, Distinguished Scholar in the Academy of Health Science Technologies, top academic awards in dual-enrollment Pre-calculus and American Literature 201 and 202, Advanced Biology, and Health Therapeutics, completed 34 hours dual-enrollment through JSU, Alabama Girls State Delegate, OHS Ambassador, President of Student Government Association, Vice-president of HOSA and Mu Alpha Theta, Secretary of National Honor Society, member of Key Club and TED-ED Club, Co-captain of OHS Dance Team, three-time qualifier for state HOSA competitions, member of Simple Church.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Troy University to pursue a degree in Nursing on the Troy Scholars Award, the Alabama Girls State Scholarship, the Wells Fargo Education Endowed Scholarship, the Bill B. Cassidy Medical Scholarship, and the Elks Lodge #189 “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship, then plans to earn a master’s degree in Nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner.