Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Maci Olivia Barnwell
PARENTS: Jeff and Dana Barnwell of Jacksonville
GRANDPARENTS: Allen and Phyllis Mount and Stanley and Betty Barnwell, all of Jacksonville, and Faron and Tracy Butler of Piedmont
ACTIVITIES: Highest Grade Point Average (grades 4-12), Volleyball Best Offensive Player Award, Sr. High Math Award, Sr. High History Award, Student Government Association President, National Honor Society Vice President, member of the 4-H Club, choir, varsity volleyball team and varsity cheerleading squad.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a four-year merit-based scholarship and pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education with a focus on English, then pursue a Master’s Degree and become an English professor.
SALUTATORIAN
Jonathan David Carter
PARENTS: Hsin and David Carter of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Kerry and Doug Carter of Ohatchee
ACTIVITIES: National Honor Society President, Exchange Club Student of the Month, SGA Treasurer, Cross Country Award (2018-2019), 4-H Club Vice President, choir, and played baseball and basketball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Excellence Scholarship and study computer science.
HISTORIAN
Eli Payton Fair
PARENTS: Brent and Cindy Fair of Weaver
GRANDPARENTS: Dr. Tommy Miller and Frankie Miller of Wellington, Jimmy and Diane Fair of Pleasant Valley, and the late Gail Fair of Weaver
ACTIVITIES: Thunder Award, National Honor Society, Jacksonville Exchange Club Youth of the Month, All-Area Basketball team, Youth Leaders of Calhoun County graduate, Student Government Association Treasurer and Chaplain, Cross Country, choir, Drama Club, 4-H Club and played basketball and baseball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Gadsden State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship and Star of Excellence AODFCU Scholarship and pursue a Business degree.