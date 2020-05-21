Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Caleb Philip Hornsby
PARENTS: Jeffery and Leanne Hornsby of Heflin
GRANDPARENTS: Chyron and Lynda Wood of Opelika and the late Garlin and Jean Hornsby of Ranburne
ACTIVITIES: Holds a cumulative average of 97.2, member of the ACT 30 and Over Club, involved in Macedonia Baptist Church of Ranburne, participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, member of Student Council, Senior Beta Club, captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on a Leadership Scholarship, Spirit of Founders Scholar Scholarship, Elks Scholarship, Bryant-Jordan Regional Scholarship, Modern Woodmen Scholarship, Wendy's Heisman Award and study engineering.
SALUTATORIAN
Emma Katherine Eason
PARENT: Krystal Greenwood of Heflin
ACTIVITIES: Has a cumulative average of 96.38, Grade Point Average of 4.0, member of the ACT 30 and Over Club, Marching Bulldog Band percussionist and assistant drum major, Senior Beta Club, AV Club and yearbook staff.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a Presidential Scholarship, Elks Scholarship and a Smith Scholarship and study clinical psychology.