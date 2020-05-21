Top Graduates

TOP THREE GRADUATES
Sean Cameron Daily
PARENTS: John and Amanda Daily of Munford
GRANDPARENTS: Wayne and Carolyn Folsom of Munford, Catherine and John Snodgrass of Talladega and Douglas and Paula Daily of Daphne
ACTIVITIES: Enjoys cooking and reading and spending time with his family and friends.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall and major in biomedical engineering. His end goal is to work in prosthetic design to help disabled veterans.
Jasmine Mia Aguilar
PARENTS: Crystal and Ed Allen Munford
GRANDPARENTS: Charlotte Delaney and Buddy Mann of Munford.
ACTIVITIES: Senior Beta Club
COLLEGE: Plans to go to Jacksonville State University to study computer science.
Emily Rebecca Street
PARENTS: Greg and Suzy Street of Munford
GRANDPARENT: David Mann of Saks
ACTIVITIES: Varsity Cheer captain, Senior Beta vice-president
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in psychology and minor in business.