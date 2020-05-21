Top Graduates

TOP THREE GRADUATES

Munford Summa #1 Sean Daily

Sean Cameron Daily 

PARENTS: John and Amanda Daily of Munford 

GRANDPARENTS: Wayne and Carolyn Folsom of Munford, Catherine and John Snodgrass of Talladega and Douglas and Paula Daily of Daphne

ACTIVITIES: Enjoys cooking and reading and spending time with his family and friends. 

COLLEGE: Plans to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall and major in biomedical engineering. His end goal is to work in prosthetic design to help disabled veterans. 

jasmine mia aguilar

Jasmine Mia Aguilar 

PARENTS: Crystal and Ed Allen Munford 

GRANDPARENTS: Charlotte Delaney and Buddy Mann of Munford. 

ACTIVITIES: Senior Beta Club

COLLEGE: Plans to go to Jacksonville State University to study computer science. 

emily street

Emily Rebecca Street 

PARENTS: Greg and Suzy Street of Munford 

GRANDPARENT: David Mann of Saks 

ACTIVITIES: Varsity Cheer captain, Senior Beta vice-president 

COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in psychology and minor in business.

