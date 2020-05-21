Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Samantha Jae Yarbrough
PARENTS: Chuck and Kelly Yarbrough of Woodland
GRANDPARENTS: Sharon Yarbrough and the late Charles Yarbrough of Woodland, Maxcine Stewart and the late Curtis Steward, and Ed Wheeler, all of Bowdon, Ga.
ACTIVITIES: Was named 2019-2020 Citizenship Person, Woodland High School Ambassador, voted Most Likely to Succeed, had perfect attendance, State FFA Degree, FFA President, Student Council Secretary, Environmental Club Treasurer, member of the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta, was a swine exhibitor for the Woodland Show Club, and she attends Liberty Baptist Church of Bowdon, Ga.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Southern Union Presidential Scholarship and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship, then transfer to Auburn University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and economics.
SALUTATORIAN
Jonathan Kirby Brown
PARENTS: Kevin and Sharon Brown of Graham
GRANDPARENTS: Derrell Kirby of Wadley and June Brown of Graham
ACTIVITIES: Perfect Attendance (K-12th grade), voted Best Musician by the Senior Class, was brass captain for MBX Marching Bobcat Band, member of the Senior Beta Club, National Honor Society, Truth Club, Environmental Club and Mu Alpha Theta.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Southern Union State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship and a Wes Kinsey Memorial Scholarship and major in music education or healthcare.