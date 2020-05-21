Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN

Wellborn Valedictorian -- Charlie Franklin Owen

PARENTS: Ferrel and Renae Owen of Anniston

GRANDPARENTS: Charlie and Cheryl Owen of Anniston

ACTIVITIES: Robotics and Scholars Bowl.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Tradition Scholarship.

 

SALUTATORIAN

Wellborn Sal -- Jayla Nicole Lowe

PARENTS: Gabriel and Theresa Lowe of Anniston

GRANDPARENTS: Linda Greene, Jessie Ware, Thelma Hawkins and Ross Hawkins, all of Anniston

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, track, National Technical Honors Society (Vice President), Career Tech Ambassador (President), Key Club (President), HOSA, AOD Panther Branch and American Legion Auxiliary.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a career as a travel nurse. 

 

CO-HISTORIAN

Wellborn Co-Historian -- Arissa Tenise Nolley

PARENTS: Robert and Stephanie Nolley of Anniston

GRANDPARENT: Lottie Miller of Anniston

ACTIVITIES: Band, basketball, track, Special Olympics, Key Club, Academic Honor Roll and Trio.

COLLEGE: Plans to attend Alabama A&M and pursue a career in psychology.

 

CO-HISTORIAN

Wellborn Co-Historian -- Kendejah LaShay Traylor

PARENTS: Kennith and Stacey Traylor of Anniston

GRANDPARENTS: Lucile and Billy Spinds and Annette and Elbert Traylor, all of Anniston

ACTIVITIES: Key Club, HOSA, softball, basketball and All A's Award.

COLLEGE: Plans to complete six years in the National Guard, then attend college and pursue a career as a physical therapist.

