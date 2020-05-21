Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Charlie Franklin Owen
PARENTS: Ferrel and Renae Owen of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Charlie and Cheryl Owen of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Robotics and Scholars Bowl.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Tradition Scholarship.
SALUTATORIAN
Jayla Nicole Lowe
PARENTS: Gabriel and Theresa Lowe of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Linda Greene, Jessie Ware, Thelma Hawkins and Ross Hawkins, all of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, track, National Technical Honors Society (Vice President), Career Tech Ambassador (President), Key Club (President), HOSA, AOD Panther Branch and American Legion Auxiliary.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a career as a travel nurse.
CO-HISTORIAN
Arissa Tenise Nolley
PARENTS: Robert and Stephanie Nolley of Anniston
GRANDPARENT: Lottie Miller of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Band, basketball, track, Special Olympics, Key Club, Academic Honor Roll and Trio.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Alabama A&M and pursue a career in psychology.
CO-HISTORIAN
Kendejah LaShay Traylor
PARENTS: Kennith and Stacey Traylor of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Lucile and Billy Spinds and Annette and Elbert Traylor, all of Anniston
ACTIVITIES: Key Club, HOSA, softball, basketball and All A's Award.
COLLEGE: Plans to complete six years in the National Guard, then attend college and pursue a career as a physical therapist.