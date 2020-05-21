Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Tahj Latrell Jones
PARENTS: Dr. Marlon F. Jones and Mrs. Sonya Jones of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Marvin Jones Sr. and Mary Jones of Oxford and Dora McBride of Opp
ACTIVITIES: Youth Leadership Calhoun County graduate, Class 4A Region, Bryant Jordan Achievement Award Scholarship recipient, member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta President, junior class male Homecoming representative, played varsity basketball, Anniston City Youth Council Parliamentarian, HOSA Club Treasurer, AOD Credit Union Bulldog branch manager, Anniston Community Education Foundation Youth Coalition, and was 10th grade Class President.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Tuskegee University on a Distinguished Presidential Scholarship and pursue a career as an orthopedic doctor with a specialty in sports medicine.
SALUTATORIAN
Jaden Christopher Miller
PARENTS: Johnny Miller and Daphne Miller of Anniston
GRANDPARENT: Charlie Mae Dickerson of Huntsville
ACTIVITIES: Member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA, ACEF youth coalition, Anniston High School Top 10, Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipient, SGA Vice President, and played football and baseball.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University on a Gamecock Tradition Scholarship and major in biology, then attend medical school and pursue a career in the medical field.
HISTORIAN
Jaliyah Moneà Ragland
PARENTS: Makita and Tony Maull of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Josephine Allen of Anniston and Mary Ragland and George Ragland of Gadsden.
ACTIVITIES: Member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Top 40, All A Honor Roll, HOSA, Delta Gems, Track and Field Team, Marching Band, FBLA, Spanish Club and recipient of the Principal’s Award.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in marine biology and intern while in school.