Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Sophia Renae Allen
PARENTS: Anna and Jim Allen of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Stephanie and Jim Roberts of Wedowee and Marge and Bill Allen of Oro Valley, Arizona
ACTIVITIES: SouthJamm Volleyball Club Most Valuable Player (2018, 2019), National First Place Winner of Maryknoll Essay Contest, TBS Volleyball Club team captain and Sacred Heart Varsity Captain (2020), Hugh O'Brien Youth (HOBY) Leadership for Service Challenge Award (100 hours of service), The President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), Calhoun Community College Math Contest - highest individual scorer from Sacred Heart, varsity soccer, beach volleyball, double dozen (DD) club, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club Treasurer, Spanish Club, Liturgy Committee, Student Government Association Vice President, Cross Country, and cheerleader.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in Neuroscience and Behavior. Received $531,760 in scholarship offers from various universities.
SALUTATORIAN
Sophie HanBei Lin
PARENTS: Kevin Lin and Melody Zheng of Anniston
GRANDPARENTS: Kai Xin Lin and Mei Yu Zheng of Anniston and Ben Shu Zheng and Feng Ying Wang of China
ACTIVITIES: First Place in Language Arts and Second Place in Digital Arts at Alabama Beta Convention, National Beta Club, Student Government Association and Spanish Club.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Florida State University.
HISTORIAN
Nhi Uyen (Angel) Nguyen
PARENTS: Sun and Lynn Nguyen of Oxford
GRANDPARENT: Hong Nga Bui of Charleston, WV
ACTIVITIES: Girls State Delegate, Calhoun County Soccer Girls' Most Offensive Player (2019), Varsity Volleyball All Area Tournament Team (2018 and 2019), Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership for Service Award, Youth Leadership of Calhoun County Alumna, SGA President, Spanish Club President, Beta Club Vice President, Mu Alpha Theta, soccer, volleyball, cheerleader, choir and double dozen (DD) club.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Auburn University on an All Auburn Scholarship, Ever to Conquer Scholarship and AU Board of Trustees Scholarship and major in Biomedical Sciences on a pre-med track and pursue a career as a pediatrician.