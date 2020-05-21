Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Natalie Grace Moon
PARENTS: Greg and Wendy Moon of Centre
GRANDPARENTS: Harry and Betty Moon and Nettie McCord, all of Centre, and Pat McCord of Cedar Bluff
ACTIVITIES: Member of Leo Club, National Beta Club, volunteer in special needs tutoring, works as a tutor for CMS Connect.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a Presidential Scholarship and pursue a degree in biomedical sciences, then attend medical school and pursue a career in medicine.
SALUTATORIAN
Alyssa Lauren Ingram
PARENTS: Stephen and Amanda Ingram of Spring Garden
GRANDPARENTS: David and Elaine Ingram of Spring Garden and Margaret Morgan Whorton of Centre
ACTIVITIES: National Merit Scholar, QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, US Presidential Scholars Nominee, AP Scholar, representative for Cherokee Electric Cooperative at the Washington D.C. Youth Tour, State Beta Convention Math Champion, Danceline Captain, Debate Team Captain, member of Youth in Government Club, Student Government Association, Beta Club and yearbook staff, works at Simple Simon’s Pizza, and is a member of the Piedmont Church of the Nazarene.
COLLEGE: Plans to move to Philadelphia and attend the University of Pennsylvania on an Amy Blumenthal Scholarship as well as full tuition to study biochemistry with a focus on research in the molecular sciences, then pursue a master’s degree in chemistry and a PhD in the future.
HISTORIAN
Walton Josiah Green
PARENTS: Kevin and Tiffany Green of Centre
GRANDPARENTS: Faye and Douglas Green and Brenda and Jack Clark, all of Centre, and Libby and Johnie Akins of Sweetwater, Tenn.
ACTIVITIES: Recipient of the Bryant Jordan 4A State Scholar Athlete and Bryant Jordan 4A Region 5 Scholar Athlete, participant in Boys State as a House member, captain of the basketball and tennis teams, voted Best All-Around Senior superlative, received the Basketball Student Athlete Award, Beta Club Vice President, member of the Student Government Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Southern State Bank Young Leaders, Alabama Cattlemen, Weiss Lake Improvement Association, works for Brotherhood Farms and Ellis Ag during the spring and summer.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in agricultural engineering and technology with a minor in Chinese. So far, he has been awarded scholarships from the Bryant Jordan 4A State and Regional winner, Alabama Teachers Credit Union, Lions Club, Ian’s Reason, and North Carolina State University College of Agriculture & Life Sciences Alumni.