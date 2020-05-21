Top Graduates

VALEDICTORIAN
Kaytyn Alivia Fleming
PARENTS: Bobby and Angela Fleming of Spring Garden
GRANDPARENTS: Steve and Karen Fleming of Heflin and Carol Cobb of Spring Garden and the late Wayne Cobb
ACTIVITIES: Member of Mu Alpha Theta, Lions Club, National Society of High School Scholars, National Beta Club, Physics Team, Drama Club and served as Junior Marshal for last year's graduation, earned Honorable Mention in the Congressional Art Competition, placed first in the 2019 school-wide literary art competition, was awarded the Woodsmen of America History award, and was nominated by her peers for Quietest and Most Talented.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Jacksonville State University to major in graphic design and grow and expand her passion for art into a successful career.
SALUTATORIAN
Macy Taylor Reedy
PARENTS: Johnny and Sabrina Reedy of Spring Garden
GRANDPARENTS: Wade and Janet Sprouse of Piedmont, and Hycie Reedy of Spring Garden and the late Bobby Reedy
ACTIVITIES: National Society of High School Scholars, National Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Chi Alpha Mu Honor Society, Senior Class President, Homecoming Queen, voted Miss Spring Garden, represented SGHS at Girls State at the University of Alabama, served as a representative for governmental, educational experiences at the county and state level, participated in the 2018 Youth Leadership Cherokee, selected as one of six local students to serve as a delegate for the 2019 Montgomery Youth Leadership Tour sponsored by Cherokee Electric, sports editor and co-editor-in-chief of the Panther yearbook, member of the Future Farmers of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America Vice President of Programs and of Membership, Fellowship of Christian Students, FCS Planning Council, Cherokee County Fellowship of Christian Athlete Fields of Faith Planning Council and guest speaker at the 2019 Fields of Faith event, lettered in volleyball, was team captain, played as Libero her senior year, lettered in basketball and was team captain, celebrated her 1000th Career Points Achievement, All Tournament Team Honors in the Hilburn Patterson Haralson County Invitational Tournament, chosen Area Tournament Most Valuable Player, won All County Honors, and Alabama Sports Writers Association 2019 All State Honorable Mention, received Class 1A State All Tournament Team Honors, received All Tournament Team Honors in the Champions Thanksgiving Classic Tournament, lettered in softball, member of the 2018 and 2019 County Champions, Area Champions, and Regional Champions teams, received All Area Honors in 2018 and All County Honors in 2019, was Student Government President, member of the National Honor Society, worked at the Field to Fork Dinner for the Alabama Farmers Federation, Polar Plunge for Breast Cancer, Cherokee County Relay for Life, SGHS Campus Cleanup, and helped organize a Chemo Care Kit Chapstick Drive, FCCLA officer, assisted with the Annual 5K CRAP race sponsored by the Venecia’s Foundation, involved in church activities by helping with Children’s Church, Youth Camp, Vacation Bible School and other youth events.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in nursing.
HISTORIAN
Emma-Jane Elizabeth Rogers
PARENTS: Stan and Carrie Rogers of Spring Garden
GRANDPARENTS: Deborah Clausen of Piedmont, Jess and LaVonne Clausen of Mascoutah, Ill., Bob and Peggy Rogers of Spring Garden, Helen Jennings, and the late Floyd Jennings, Sr.
ACTIVITIES: Selected to represent SGHS at HOBY (2018), member of the SGA, Fellowship of Christian Students, FCCLA officer, FFA, yearbook co-editor, BETA Club, Mu Alpha Theta, 4-H Club, 4-H Livestock Team, National Honor Society, Drama Club and Youth Leadership Cherokee, 4-H County Council (President), yearbook assistant business manager, attended the National Leadership Forum, Lions Club luncheon, Honor Roll (1st-12th grades), recipient of three attendance awards, lettered in volleyball, lettered in softball, achieved third place title in the 1A State Tournament, County Champs, and AREA Champs (2018), along with numerous regional wins with her team, varsity basketball manager, volunteered with the McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers’ Club and Venecia’s Foundation, and is a member of the Piedmont Church of Christ.
COLLEGE: Plans to attend Gadsden State Community College, then transfer to Auburn University and pursue a degree in pharmacy.