Timothy Cash: Antetokounmpo, Williamson, show sports are more than just a game

Sports affects us all in many different ways. When the NBA suspended its season, which seemed to cause a domino effect with virtually every sports league in the U.S., I thought, “man, this really stinks.”
To me, sports are purely entertainment, and I was initially bummed that there wasn’t going to be anything on TV for me to watch. Truthfully, I didn’t think sports could be anything but entertainment. Then I heard about what the NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing.
On Friday, a day after the league shut down, the Bucks’ star said he and his family are going to donate $100,000 to the staff that make sure Milwaukee’s games run smoothly. No, not the coaches or the trainers or even the front office staff or anyone that works for the NBA.
No, he was talking about those who can get lost in the excitement of the game: the concession stand workers, the ticket handlers and the peanut vendors. Those whose job it is to make sure fans can comfortably root for the home team, and the away team, too.
When I heard of his announcement, I realized sports can be more to someone than just a source of entertainment; it's something that affects their livelihoods and their whole ways of life. Many of them have lost their revenue stream until the coronavirus is under control, and there is no guarantee that if the NBA, MLS, NASCAR, MLB or NHL resume play this year there will even be a need for them if fans aren’t allowed to attend.
Since Antetokounmpo announced his donation, other basketball stars have stepped up, too. Zion Williamson, the rookie prodigy in New Orleans, said he was going to pay the salaries for all of the employees that work in the Pelicans’ arena for 30 days. He may extend his generosity further if the NBA can’t get back on the court by mid-April, and with the way things are going, it doesn’t look likely.
Although Anteokoinmpo and Williamson have announced their intentions publicly, with the hearts that athletes have when a tragedy strikes, I wouldn’t be surprised if more made similar contributions privately. You might not be the biggest basketball fan, but it's easy to cheer for those who step up in a time like this.