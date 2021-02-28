You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOST TO TIME

Those buried at Oconee Cemetery in Oxford include white settlers and freed slaves

Oconee Cemetery

Stanley Caver looks over the Oconee Cemetery in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Across U.S. 78 from a Lowe’s hardware store, wedged between a vacant fireworks outlet and a cellphone tower, is the grave of Maj. John Bush, a Georgia planter who moved his family and his slaves to then-Benton County soon after the Creeks were marched west. When he died in 1847, his wife, Nancy, buried him near the railroad in Boiling Springs. When their son, James, died, she interred him next to his father. Her body joined them a few years later.

Today, they are lost.

A look at Oconee Cemetery with Stanley Caver

Stanley Caver has a number of family members buried at Oconee Cemetery in Oxford. The cemetery is now in such disrepair — damaged headstones, overgrowth, unkempt graves, roadside litter — that it’s caught the attention of historians and family members of the deceased.

1 of 24
jack fannie mcgee oconee

Jack McGee and his wife, Fannie McGee, are buried in the Oconee Cemetery.

Phillip Tutor — ptutor@annistonstar.com — is a Star columnist. Follow him at Twitter.com/PTutor_Star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...