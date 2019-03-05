Fifty young women from all over the state competed for Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen recently at Thompson High School. Zoe' Champion of Leeds was crowned the winner. Champion won the preliminary talent award on Saturday with a jazz dance to “To the Rescue.”
Her platform is Champions M.A.D.E. (Make A Difference Everyday). She attends the Alabama Connections Academy. She represented Jefferson County as their Outstanding Teen.
Emma Terry, also from Leeds, finished first runner-up. Terry won the preliminary evening gown and On-Stage question award. Terry is a sophomore at Leeds High School and she performed her Ballet en Pointe to a “Gigi Medley.”
Terry’s platform is Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time. Her local title was Miss Covered Bridge's Outstanding Teen. Rounding out the Top Five were second runner-up Marissa Luna, Miss Tennessee Valley's Outstanding Teen; third runner-up, Jayla Duncan, Miss Childersburg's Outstanding Teen and fourth runner-up MaKenzie Ward, Miss Trussville's Outstanding Teen. Miss Leeds Area Coco Green, finished in the Top 20.