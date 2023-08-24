'Y'ALL LIKE TOMATOES?' Residents list reasons why Alabama Power needed to abandon Chandler Mountain project

Alabama Power Company announced last week that it was pulling the plug on the proposed Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage Hydro Project.
The hydro project would have included the construction of two reservoirs, one on Chandler Mountain and the other near the foot of the mountain to produce and store hydrogenerated power.
Residents, environmentalists, farmers and elected officials voiced concerns and opposition to the project, which many said was detrimental to Chandler Mountain, Steele and the surrounding areas.
The company apparently took due note of this reaction.
“After careful consideration, Alabama Power has decided to withdraw its Notice of Intent to seek a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to operate a Pumped Storage Hydro facility at Chandler Mountain,” a notice released Thursday from the company stated. “Alabama Power will continue to explore all available technologies with due diligence, striving to power a better Alabama in ways that align with the evolving needs and expectations of our customers. We appreciate the feedback received by all parties involved with the exploration of the Chandler Mountain project.”
And that opposition developed almost immediately, once APC filed a Notification of Intent with FERC April 14 and sent out letters to residents in the Chandler Mountain/Steele area seeking access to property.
Moreover, only days before APC announced that it would not move forward with the hydro project, two of the three members of the Alabama Public Service Commission, which oversees certain aspects of the utility company, voiced opposition to the project.
“This is clearly an inefficient method for producing the type of energy required to power a 21st century economy,” said APSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh in a statement she released two days before the APC announcement. “That is why I am opposing the project, and I will not grant permission for it to proceed. Alabama Power should seek other options to meet Alabama’s energy needs.”
Commissioner Chris “Chip” Beeker Jr. also released a statement that day.
“I will stand against the Chandler Mountain Project on behalf of the people who elected me to this position who could potentially be impacted negatively,” Beeker said in his Aug. 15 release. “It is not in the best interest of the citizens of that area, and it is expected to take more than a decade to complete at an enormous cost. I’ve voiced my concern to the appropriate officials at Alabama Power, and they fully understand my opposition. We need to be seeking alternative solutions that meet the needs of Alabamians today.”
A scoping meeting was held last month by the energy commission so the agency could better understand the concerns from stakeholders, while allowing Alabama Power to present its plans for the Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage Hydro facility to the public.
“You all have intimate knowledge of the project area, and we appreciate you sharing your concerns with us today,” Sarah Salazar, an environmental biologist for FERC, told those in attendance at the scoping meeting.
Residents said the virtual tour of the proposed project presented by Alabama Power during the scoping meeting left out one important element, the human element.
Katelyn Morrow said the presentation dehumanized the project.
“One that really touched my heart was the area on that map with a little orange square you were calling Dam B,” Morrow said. “That’s not Dam B. That’s my land I grew up on since I was a child. Why do you attempt to ignore the many houses that should have been shown in that video, I ask. We’re people just like you, and we have homes, just like you. I’m here to say, we do not support this project that you proposed, and we never will.”
John Jones, a 98-year-old resident who lives in the Rocky Hollow community, just north of Steele, became emotional talking about his ancestors’ land that his grandfather first settled.
Jones talked about a family Fourth of July reunion held on the property.
Family members came from all over, California, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, he said.
“Their roots are in Rocky Hollow, and it tears me up to think that it will all be gone,” Jones said. “… I do not want my family farm destroyed.”
Roland St. John, an advocate for farmers, pointed out the importance of farming on top of Chandler Mountain, and how this project could further affect the dwindling number of farms.
“Y’all eat tomato sandwiches?” St. John asked. “Y’all like tomatoes? Chandler Mountain. That’s all I can say about it.”
Larry Brasher, a professor who has taught environmental studies at Birmingham Southern College for the past 23 years, said preliminary findings show that there are 28 rare and endangered species within the project area or adjoining properties.
“This project would destroy or compromise those species,” Brasher said. “There are also significant archeological sites along the creek and the cliffs of the mountain…”
Some residents said the project announcement had put their life plans on hold. Officials said it would have taken years for future studies to be completed.
“I live on about 80 acres of property you’re going to take…” resident Mark Smith said. “At the current moment, because of all the studies and uncertainties around this project, I feel as though my family and I are held hostage on our own land. We can’t sell it. We can’t move. We can’t really build on it. It’s not going to bring the value we think it’s going to bring. We’re just stuck.”
Residents who attended the scoping meetings described the area not as a community, but as a big family, where most people know one another.
Sarah Williamson, who moved with her husband to Chandler Mountain in 2005, said her husband grew up there, and she had wished that she had experienced childhood there.
“We know families,” Williamson said. “We go to the funerals. You know we are not just a community. We are family, and it extends to all the places that those people have talked about. I am just begging Alabama Power to back off and leave this project alone. Consider the humanity. ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’”
Fran Summerlin, who helped organize residents who were in opposition to the project, said not one person spoke in support of the Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage Hydro Project at scoping meetings.
She said residents can rest at ease for now.
Summerlin said she appreciates Alabama Power for recognizing and doing the right thing for the people of Alabama.
She also said that she would have never thought Alabama Power would have abandoned the project so quickly.
“I had no clue it would happen like this,” she said. “I’m so happy that Alabama Power took the initiative to do the best thing for the people.”
She also thanked elected officials, like Alabama Rep. Craig Lipscomb (R-Gadsden), Cavanaugh, and others for their support.
“We are a happy, happy bunch of people right now,” Summerlin said.