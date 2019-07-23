Edward Harrison, the oldest known living Pell City High School graduate, recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
Harrison, who is a resident at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, celebrated his birthday Saturday at Dry Valley Baptist Church. He also had a birthday party at the Veterans Home on Friday.
Harrison has been a member of Dry Valley Baptist Church since 1954. He was commended for his faithful service to the church. He served as a deacon until two or three years ago.
At the birthday gathering, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson presented Harrison, who was a longtime resident of the city, a proclamation. He was also honored with proclamations from state Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, and state Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford.
Harrison, who is a World War II U.S. Army veteran and fought in the Battle of Saipan, also received a letter of commendation from U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
Family members said a flag was flown over the Alabama State Capitol in honor of his birthday, and he will receive the flag later.