Wright begins work with Saints football program

New St. Clair County High School head football coach P.J. Wright has already begun work with the Saints in preparation for the upcoming season.
He is taking over a Saints team that went 1-9 last season and have notched only three wins in three years since making the Class 5A state semifinals in 2017. Wright is coming to St. Clair County from Ardmore, where he was the head coach for three years and posted an 11-19 record.
The new head coach said hopes to bring in a new mindset to the program.
“We want to continue building a team,” Wright said. “My philosophy is that I want everything done quickly and efficiently (and) I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time.”
He added, “I think we’re all alike in one way, and that’s we have 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week and it's about how you spend that time.”
Wright said he always wants his team to practice with purpose and grow with every practice and drill, and by the time the Saints play their first game, they will be able to play as a team.
“By the time the season rolls around my goal is for them to be one complete unit,” Wright said. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link.”
The new head coach emphasized that he is also looking to build the program by pushing for the new tax district meant to benefit schools to be passed in Odenville. He said the hope is for the tax to be used to better fund SCCHS athletics including an on-campus football field and multipurpose field house.
“These athletes need a place to call their own,” Wright said, adding that he sees the potential for SCCHS is about to explode with success.