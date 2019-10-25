“Wreaths Across America” and the Josiah Brunson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will honor the memory of our veterans buried at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and Reeves Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church (https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/alphmc) is at 2:30 p.m. and Reeves Grove Baptist Church (https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/alrgbc) is at 10 a.m.
People can honor our veterans by sponsoring beautiful Balsam fir wreaths at $15 each.
Sponsorship forms are available at each church. People can mail their completed form along with a check made out to “Wreaths Across America,” to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249 Columbia Falls, ME 04623 or mail to Glenda Tucker, Location Coordinator, 2651 Crawford’s Cove Road Springville, AL 35146.
Sponsorship forms are also available by emailing Glenda Tucker at glendaatucker@windstream.net An additional method to purchase a wreath is to go online to the websites listed above to purchase the beautifully adorned veteran wreaths and pay with credit card. The deadline to order is Nov. 21.
It's that time of the year again. Here are some of the events coming up that we know about.
Trunk or Treat hosted by ONEeighty Kidz on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Free food, inflatables, knocker ball, face painting, pictures, music, games, trunks, contests and lots of candy. Bring the kids for a night of free family fun at ONEeighty Church, 5770 US Hwy 11, Springville, (next to Burtons).
Trunk or Treat at Homestead Hollow at The Church at Bradford Road on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. Forty-five trunks! Free hot dog supper. Costume contest at 7 p.m.
Treats On Main hosted by Springville Area Chamber of Commerce and participating area businesses, churches and other organizations on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. A community-wide event in downtown Springville. Wear your costume and bring the kids for candy and fun.
Congratulations to Springville's Coach House on achieving more than 1,000 volleyball wins.