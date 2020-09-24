World's longest annual paddle race starts Saturday; course includes Logan Martin Lake (with photos)

LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- A paddling race across Alabama will be back for a second year in 2020, and it will again come through Logan Martin Lake.
The Great Alabama 650 is a 650-mile race from Weiss Lake in northeast Alabama to Fort Morgan on the Gulf of Mexico. Racers have just 10 days to complete the event, but they’ll have to be much faster than that to win it.
“This race highlights the beauty of our waterways in Alabama,” said race Director Greg Wingo. “It gives racers an opportunity to race on a river trail that many have never paddled on before, and it gives them the challenge of their life.
“Just finishing Great Alabama 650 is a huge accomplishment for any endurance paddler.”
Last year, just three boats -- two solo boats and one tandem boat -- completed the event.
Bobby Johnson and Salli O'Donnell, both of Florida, powered the solo boats. Ryan Gillikin and Susan Jordan, both of Alabama, crewed the tandem boat. Each won in their respective divisions.
Before they reached the finish line, all were cheered by locals who came out to the lakefront or river bank to support the racers. Gillikin said some lake dwellers even offered water and other forms of support.
“The virtual support and people out on the river supporting the race really helped you with that racing mindset and gave you a little boost,” she said. “I think it’s kind of that Southern hospitality. Everybody wanted to help.”
The class of racers who came out for the 2019 event was incredibly dedicated and included people with a range of skill levels. Among them were an elite stand paddle boarder, several people from other states, one Canadian racer and a few Alabamians.
Johnson, O’Donnell and Gillikin have all registered for the 2020 event, scheduled for Sept. 26-Oct. 6. This year, they will be joined by an even tougher field of competitors.
The 2020 class will include Joe Mann, who weeks ago was on the winning team for the MR340, a long-distance race on the Missouri River. Bart De Zwart, a professional paddleboard racer and adventurer, is also registered to compete.
All totaled, 17 paddlers have registered. They will travel from as far away as Hawaii and the Canadian border to participate.
“We are Northern racers,” retired Navy Seal Josh Friedman said from northern Idaho, where he trains with teammate Julie Kirk. “It’s a whole new ballgame for us. The animals, the temperatures, the heat, and the humidity. It’s completely different for us. We like to step up to the challenge.”
Even in 2019, the Great Alabama 650, which is the longest annual paddle race in the world, was one of few paddle races of its caliber. This year, due to COVID-19, it is one of just four endurance races in the world.
The race takes place on the 650-mile core section of Alabama Scenic River Trail, which includes more than 6,000 miles of navigable waterways. The core section follows the Coosa and Alabama rivers to the Gulf of Mexico and includes several lakes and Mobile Bay.
Gillikin, who was just picked up by an Alabama-based sponsor, Dynamic Therapeutics in Daphne, said the race generates more interest in competitive paddling among paddlers in south Alabama. She is looking forward to more paddling events outside the state, but Gillikin, who lives less than 2 miles from the Mobile Bay, said paddling at home is special.
“It’s nice having the hometown advantage,” she said, adding that she’s offered support to out-of-state racers. “It’s amazing.”