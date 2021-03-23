Wood, Yancy receive scholarships from St. Clair Sports Hall of Fame

The St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame will recognize two seniors at this year’s banquet. The two winners of the 2021 Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship are Gabrianna Wood from Victory Christian and Major Yancy from Moody High School.
The banquet is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Moody Civic Center. Tickets are $15 each.
HOF president Gary Hanner said Wood and Yancy are perfect candidates for the scholarships.
“Not only are they great athletes, they excel in the classroom," Hanner said. “They are both at the top of their class and both have over a 4.2 GPA. It is a pleasure to welcome them both to the HOF family and glad we can help them when they start their college careers.”
Gabrianna Wood
Wood is a senior at Victory Christian. She maintains a 4.67 GPA and made a 23 on her ACT. She is a cheerleader and plays basketball and softball.
She is a member of the Beta Club, Key Club, Chess Club, Debate Club and Drama Club.
Her involvement at church includes choir member, usher, youth leader, greeter and media ministry.
Her future educational plans include earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
Major Yancy
Yancy is a senior at Moody High. He is ranked first in his class academically and maintains a 4.21 GPA.
He is a member of the baseball team and bowling team. He is the manager for the volleyball and girls basketball teams.
Yancy is a member of the National Beta Club, National English Honor Society, Sigma Delta Phi, Key Club, Student Council, Pep Club and FBLA. He is also the Senior Class President, Student Council Vice-President, MHS Leadership Team and the St. Clair County Leadership Team.
Yancy has been a member of the Church of the Highlands Motion Leadership Team for over 12 years.
He plans on attending the University of Alabama or Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism or meteorology.