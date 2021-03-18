Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds celebrates 96 years

LEEDS — The Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds was organized in 1925 and is celebrating their 96 years of existence. The club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international civic club.
While the literacy club encourages others to read, their main focus is all about charities and what the members can do for others.
The club met for their March meeting last week at Leeds Arts Council. Leeds fire chief Chuck Parsons spoke to the group about health, home and fire safety.
After the speaker presentation, club members had a full agenda to discuss the different charities and organizations that they support in various ways.
Some of those national and international charities include Heifer International, St. Jude’s Research Hospital, UNICEF and Operation Smile. They also support local charities that include Leeds Outreach, The Red Barn, Ann’s New Life Center, Leeds Jane Culbreth Library and the Leeds City Schools libraries.
Current fundraising efforts to raise money for their different charities and organizations include the club’s annual plant sale which has just launched for this year. Various plants are currently available for purchase with competitive pricing and these plant sales are for a great cause.
Last year, the club’s annual book drive resulted in over 700 books which will be delivered this year to Leeds Primary School.
The club also presents two $500 scholarships each year. Plans are in place to interview students soon to choose the next deserving students of these scholarships.
For more information about the Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds or about the plant sale, please contact Jo Ann Malone, club president, at (205) 531-2132.