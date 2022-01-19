Woman fatally injured in car crash near Moody

MOODY — A single-vehicle accident near Moody on Tuesday took the life of a Birmingham woman.
In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a single-vehicle crash at about 7:11 a.m. Tuesday has claimed the life of Chineka Q. McCall, 42, of Birmingham. The release said McCall was fatally injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge column and overturned.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said McCall was pronounced deceased at the scene from blunt force injuries at 7:22 a.m.
The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 144 mile marker, less than one mile west of Moody.
ALEA said nothing further is available as state troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.