Woman convicted on two counts of possession earns parole

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard cases from 142 inmates last week, including seven with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair County.
Of those seven, one was granted parole and one was continued.
The other five were denied.
Rita Kirby Mitchell, 45, was granted parole after being convicted of two counts of possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County last year. Her sentence was 60 months in prison.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Mitchell has previous convictions for theft of property and escape as well.
The continuance was in the case of Perry R. Tolliver, 58, who is serving a 40-year prison term after being convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree in Bullock County in 1990 and rape in the first degree in St. Clair County in 1995. No reason for the continuance is given.
Those denied were:
—Anthony Vincent Grillo, 34, serving 60 months for distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County last year.
—Kevvin Michael Campbell, 44, serving time on five counts of theft and a parole violation in St. Clair County in 2018.
—Dwight Glover, with convictions in Talladega, Jefferson, Shelby and Morgan counties; detailed information on Glover’s crimes was not available.
—Stephen Howard Hickey, 31, serving 15 years for probation and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violations in Talladega County in 2019.
—Joseph Dennis Ingram, 45, two counts of SORNA violation, destruction of state property by an inmate and promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County in 2007, as well as charges of sexual abuse in the first degree, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and burglary in Jefferson County.