WKW Erbsloeh expansion will bring 30 new jobs to Pell City

PELL CITY -- Local officials announced that WKW Erbsloeh is expanding, investing $12.5 million and creating 30 additional jobs at its facility in Pell City.
“We love to see our local companies make decisions to grow and expand in our area,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt. “WKW is one of our largest employers, and we congratulate them on their continued success and growth.
“It is very encouraging to join with our local industries and community partners to help them continue their success in the city of Pell City.”
WKW Erbsloeh is a worldwide automotive supplier of steel, aluminum and plastic automobile parts, including automotive trims.
The expansion will include new manufacturing equipment for a new line of business, said Jason Roberts, director of Industry and Workforce Development for the St. Clair County Economic Council.
He said the expansion is a result of a new contract to service a well-known producer of vehicles.
“Work on the project will begin immediately, and the new production will start next year,” Roberts said. “WKW has seen steady growth since they initially located in St. Clair County some 13 years ago.”
WKW Erbsloeh initially broke ground in the Pell City Industrial Park in 2006 and started production with about 100 employees. Today, the company employs more than 400.
“The investment and growth at WKW is a great example of our ability as a county to work together and increase opportunities for St. Clair County residents,” said County Commissioner Tommy Bowers. “We are excited about their decision and we have always appreciated their support of the St. Clair County community.”
Roberts said WKW Erbsloeh has always been a great corporate citizen and a supporter of the community.
“We are excited about their success and growth, and wish them continued success in the future,” Roberts said.
Officials decline to say what automobile manufacturer WKW Erbsloeh had secured a new contract with.